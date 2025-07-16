Yankees may have to trade young starting pitcher to land deadline stars

The Yankees have their sights set on major upgrades at the MLB trade deadline, but there’s a cost for chasing big names.

If they want to land top-tier talent for a playoff push, they’ll likely need to part with a valuable young pitcher like Will Warren.

That’s exactly what Mike Axisa of CBS Sports suggested recently, stirring up debate about whether trading Warren is the right call.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Will Warren’s recent surge has turned heads around the league

Warren hasn’t been flawless this season with a 4.63 ERA over 95.1 innings, but a closer look paints a more hopeful picture.

He delivered his best stretch of the year in June, posting a sharp 2.86 ERA over 28.1 innings that showcased his evolving command.

For a Yankees team desperately needing rotation stability, seeing Warren trend upward was like finding fresh water in the desert.

His mix of strikeout stuff and improving consistency suggests he could lock down a mid-rotation spot for years to come if they hang on.

Why the Yankees could be tempted to sell high

Warren’s trade value is sky-high thanks to one huge advantage—club control. He’s not set for free agency until 2031, giving teams six more seasons.

That kind of runway is rare, and it’s exactly what rebuilding clubs crave when moving established big leaguers at the deadline.

Axisa put it simply: “I would hate to trade Will Warren for a rental, but if he gets the Yankees access to Gallen, Kelly or Suárez, it’s worth considering.”

It’s the classic baseball dilemma—short-term championship dreams versus long-term pitching depth that could anchor the rotation.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Trading Warren would create another headache in the rotation

It’s easy to dream about adding a bat like Eugenio Suárez or an arm like Zac Gallen, but subtracting Warren leaves a massive hole.

The Yankees have already lost Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgeries this year, putting a premium on every healthy starter.

Moving Warren might get them a splashy name, but it would also mean scrambling to fill innings during a stretch run that demands reliable pitching.

The front office would be robbing Peter to pay Paul, a dangerous approach for a team with championship aspirations.

Why holding Warren and Schlittler might be smarter for 2025

With Cam Schlittler also rising, the Yankees have two young pitchers who could anchor their staff for years, reducing the need to shop in risky markets.

That’s especially critical since the bullpen remains thin, with the team even checking in on 40-year-old free agent David Robertson as a stopgap.

In many ways, hanging on to Warren feels like planting roots—he’s still growing, but might blossom into exactly the kind of dependable arm they’d otherwise pay dearly to acquire.