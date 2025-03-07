Yankees may have found their new leadoff man and it’s wildly unexpected

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For seven years, Gleyber Torres was a fixture in the New York Yankees’ lineup, but it wasn’t until 2024 that he truly settled into the leadoff role. He thrived in the second half and the postseason, giving the Bombers much-needed stability at the top of the order.

Then, just as he had cemented his spot, he was gone. Free agency took him elsewhere, leaving a significant void in the Yankees’ lineup.

Searching for the Right Fit

The Yankees don’t have an obvious replacement. There’s no Steven Kwan or Jarren Duran—no classic high-contact, speedy table-setter. That means they’ll have to get creative.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The natural instinct might be to shuffle around Anthony Volpe or Jazz Chisholm, but keeping them in the middle of the order could maximize their impact. So, where does that leave them?

The Case for Austin Wells

Enter Austin Wells, an unexpected but intriguing solution. He’s not the typical leadoff man—he won’t be swiping bags at will or legging out infield singles—but there’s more to leading off than just speed. Wells has a great eye, walking at an impressive 11.4% rate in 2024, and he makes pitchers work.

That kind of patience at the top of the order can be just as disruptive as raw speed.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Boone’s Experiment

The Yankees seem to be seriously considering Wells for the role. He’s led off in each of his last four spring training games, a clear sign that Aaron Boone wants to see what he can do in that spot.

While his 105 wRC+ last year was solid, there’s a feeling that he has more to offer offensively.

If the Yankees stick with this experiment, they might have found an unconventional but effective solution. Wells won’t fit the mold of a traditional leadoff hitter, but if he can get on base and force pitchers into early battles, he could be exactly what the Yankees need.