For years, infielder Marco Luciano was considered one of the most promising middle infielders in MLB. That was the case from 2020 to 2023, when he made MLB Pipeline’s list of top 100 prospects. He peaked at 13th in 2022, back when he was in the San Francisco Giants’ system.

Strikeout issues limited his upside, though, and he found himself bouncing from San Francisco to Pittsburgh, then to Baltimore, and then to the New York Yankees in a span of a few months.

On January 22, the Yankees claimed Luciano off waivers from the Orioles. This is not the same player who shocked the world with his raw tools in the minors, though. He is no longer a shortstop, as he has been tested in multiple positions, including the outfield. His upside is more modest now, and he is already 24. There’s still time for him to carve himself a career, but he needs to make some strides.

Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images

A Lousy Spring Sealed His Fate

While Luciano tried to win a spot with the Yankees, it was always going to be an uphill battle. Still, he didn’t do himself any favors with a .040 batting average and a -20 wRC+ in 30 plate appearances. On Monday, it was revealed that Luciano will open the season in Double-A Somerset.

“Marco Luciano, who was claimed by three different teams during the offseason (Pirates, Orioles, and Yankees) and DFA’d three times, will begin the 2026 season in Somerset, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate,” MLB insider Francys Romero posted on X on Monday.

Marco Luciano, who was claimed by three different teams during the offseason (Pirates, Orioles, and Yankees) and DFA three times, will begin the 2026 season in Somerset, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 23, 2026

After his lousy spring, the Yankees designated him for assignment in the middle of the month, and he accepted the move as no one claimed him. He will now start his journey in Somerset and will try to show some consistency to get himself in the team’s plans for 2026 and the future.

Luciano Has A Lot To Prove

He was a bit below-average last year in Triple-A for San Francisco, despite hitting 23 home runs and stealing 10 bases. He had a rather mediocre .214/.335/.413 stat line at the majors’ doorstep. Such is life in the hitter-friendly level, because that was good for only a 96 wRC+.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The fact that the Yankees didn’t have Luciano start in Triple-A speaks loudly, not only about their upper-minors depth, but also about what they think of him.

They like the player and his raw tools, but want to see him perform, and perhaps his Double-A placement is a wake-up call. He needs to make contact more consistently; otherwise, his plus power will never impact games the way scouts wanted.