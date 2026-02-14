Aaron Boone didn’t mince words when asked what he wants to see from Yankees catcher Austin Wells in 2026. “Better control in the strike zone, better swing decisions,” the skipper told SNY on Saturday. Translation: Stop chasing garbage and start forcing pitchers to come to you.

Aaron Boone on what he wants to see from Austin Wells:



"Better control in the strike zone, better swing decisions" pic.twitter.com/eYBtbO4QI3 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 14, 2026

I’m telling you right now—this isn’t just manager-speak. Boone’s assessment cuts right to the heart of why Wells’ sophomore campaign felt like such a letdown after his Rookie of the Year finalist season. The numbers don’t lie, and neither does the tape.

The Chase Rate Collapse That Defined 2025

Here’s what happened: Wells’ chase rate exploded from 25.5 percent in 2024 to 29.3 percent last season. That’s not a minor blip—that’s a fundamental shift in approach that dropped him from the 70th percentile to the 41st percentile among MLB hitters. When you’re chasing nearly 30 percent of pitches outside the zone, you’re giving pitchers a blueprint for how to attack you.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The ripple effects were immediate. His wRC+ fell from 107 to 94, which doesn’t sound catastrophic until you realize that’s the difference between a productive offensive catcher and a guy who’s essentially replacement-level at the plate. The Yankees lineup, already inconsistent in 2025, felt every bit of that regression.

What’s particularly concerning is that Wells’ whiff rate actually stayed relatively stable at 27.4 percent (29th percentile). He’s not suddenly incapable of making contact—he’s just swinging at pitches he has no business offering at. That’s a discipline problem, not a talent problem, which is exactly what Boone is addressing.

The Defensive Brilliance That Kept Him in the Lineup

Here’s the thing—Wells survived last season because his defense was legitimately elite. His framing ranked in the 96th percentile, making him one of the best pitch framers in baseball. That skill alone kept him in the everyday lineup even as his bat went sideways.

But there’s a problem looming on the horizon: the automated ball-strike challenge system. With the ABS challenge system coming to MLB this season, the art of framing becomes less valuable overnight. Wells can’t rely on stealing strikes at the edges anymore. He needs to hit, period.

This is where Boone’s comments take on extra weight. The Yankees aren’t just asking Wells to be better—they’re telling him his defensive value is about to depreciate in real time. The offensive improvements aren’t optional anymore.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What the Savant Data Reveals About the Fix

I’ve looked at Wells’ Baseball Savant profile, and there’s actually a clear path forward. His xwOBA sits at .294 while his xBA is .214—both awful. However, his 63rd percentile average exit velocity (90.6 mph) and 60th percentile barrel rate (10.2 percent) tell me the raw tools are still there.

The problem isn’t his bat-to-ball skills or his power potential. It’s decision-making. The fix is simpler than most people think. Wells needs to shrink his zone, force pitchers to throw strikes, and eliminate the low-leverage swings that turned him into an easy out last season. When he stays within the strike zone and attacks pitches he can drive, his 60th percentile hard-hit rate (45.2) shows he can do damage.

Year Three Is Make-or-Break Territory

The Yankees bet on Wells being their long-term answer at catcher. They passed on bigger names in the past because they believed in his upside. But here’s the cold reality: if Wells doesn’t make the adjustments Boone is demanding, the front office will have no choice but to pivot.

This isn’t about giving him more time to develop. This is about maximizing his window of opportunity. Catchers who can’t hit lose their jobs fast in this league, and with ABS diminishing his defensive value, Wells is running out of margins for error.

I’m convinced Wells has the talent to be a top-10 catcher in baseball. But talent without discipline is just wasted potential. The question isn’t whether he can improve his plate discipline—it’s whether he will. We’ll have our answer by Memorial Day.