Yankees’ manager sounds nervous about arch rival’s offseason improvements

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry appears to be back on, as both teams made big additions to their roster this offseason. The Red Sox brought in Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, and Garrett Crochet while New York brought in Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yankees and Red Sox made big changes this offseason

The big caveat for New York is that they lost Juan Soto in free agency, as he signed with the New York Mets back in December. The Red Sox are certainly a much-improved team from last year, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone has taken notice of their big changes.

“Getting Alex (Bregman) here recently, they look like they have a really formidable team. We talk about our division and how tough it is, I certainly feel that way sitting here right now. You can make a case for all five teams,” Boone said (h/t Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe).

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

The Yankees are still expected to be a very good team in 2025, and they are the presumed favorites in the American League East division. However, the Red Sox can’t be underestimated, as their improved pitching along with the addition of Bregman makes them a truly formidable opponent.

Additionally, the Red Sox have promising young players with All-Star potential, such as outfielder Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. The Yankees have a deep lineup, but with losing Soto and not addressing the glaring hole at third base, they will have to navigate through an uneasy situation.

The Red Sox and Yankees rivalry is likely to be revived

Furthermore, they will likely start the season without Giancarlo Stanton (elbows), so the Yankees’ offense has the potential to play below expectations at least to start the year.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The bullpens are what stands out between the two teams, as the Red Sox added Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees acquired Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz in two separate trades. The Yankees also brought back Johnathan Loaisiga and Tim Hill, prioritizing strikeout stuff and pitchers capable of putting hitters away.

The two teams are sure to be highly competitive this season, and the additions that both teams made should revive the age-old rivalry.