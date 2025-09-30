Yankees manager reveals plan for Paul Goldschmidt in postseason

The New York Yankees are stepping into October with a heavyweight clash against the Boston Red Sox, and already, manager Aaron Boone has stirred debate with his lineup card. Game 1 of this best-of-three Wild Card showdown at Yankee Stadium will feature Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees, matched up against Boston’s hard-throwing lefty Garrett Crochet. But it’s not just the pitching duel grabbing headlines—it’s Boone’s choice at first base.

Boone’s call: Goldschmidt over Rice

When the Yankees posted their starting lineup, many fans expected to see Ben Rice at first base after his scorching September. Instead, Boone gave the nod to veteran Paul Goldschmidt. The decision surprised some, given Rice’s late-season surge—he closed out the regular season with a 157 wRC+ in September, looking every bit like a breakout star. On top of that, Rice posted a respectable 104 wRC+ against left-handers this season, proving he’s no pushover in these matchups.

Goldschmidt, on the other hand, had a rough September, managing just a 73 wRC+. At 38 years old, the former MVP has shown flashes of his old self but has also battled stretches of inconsistency. Still, Boone made it clear where he stands.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Goldy is going to play against every lefty we face. That’s a pretty easy call,” Boone said, doubling down on his trust in the veteran slugger.

Aaron Boone on the decision to start Goldschmidt over Rice at first today:



“Goldy is going to play against every lefty we face. That’s a pretty easy call.” — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 30, 2025

Why Goldschmidt makes sense

On paper, Boone’s choice is defensible. Goldschmidt crushed left-handed pitching earlier this season, posting a 169 wRC+ with 14 doubles and seven home runs against southpaws. While that damage came mostly in the first half, it’s hard to ignore a track record that spans more than a decade. Boone isn’t just betting on a player’s current form—he’s banking on muscle memory, experience, and the kind of at-bat discipline that only comes with years in the postseason spotlight.

In many ways, Goldschmidt is like the reliable old engine you keep in the garage. It might sputter here and there during the summer, but when the stakes rise, you trust it to start. That’s the gamble Boone is taking: the idea that Goldy’s October pedigree outweighs Rice’s September hot streak.

Where Rice still fits in

That doesn’t mean Rice will be absent from the series. With Crochet starting, Boone is loading his lineup with right-handed bats, including Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero. Once the Red Sox dip into their bullpen, though, the chessboard changes. Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ryan McMahon—all of whom handle righties better—are almost certain to be called upon.

How soon that happens depends on two factors: Crochet’s effectiveness and the Yankees’ ability to run up his pitch count. If New York can force Boston’s hand early, Rice may get a chance to swing the momentum with one key at-bat.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The bigger picture

Boone’s decision highlights the tension every manager faces in October: riding the hot hand versus leaning on proven experience. For the Yankees, inserting Goldschmidt is less about sentimentality and more about strategy. His career numbers against lefties and his experience make him a trusted option, even if the past few weeks haven’t been kind to him.

Rice will have his moment—likely sooner rather than later—but for now, Boone is showing faith in the veteran who has been through the wars. And with a heated rivalry series against the Red Sox kicking off, that experience could prove to be the difference.