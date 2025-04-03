Yankees manager defends decision to bench rookie outfielder late in games

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has been given the luxury of being the team’s everyday left fielder and has been a positive contributor thus far. However, the Yankees are still a little weary about his defense in left field, which has prompted manager Aaron Boone to sub him for Trent Grisham in late-game situations in a majority of the games thus far.

Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez has been benched for a defensive replacement in most games this season

Doing such a move is a big risk as it takes Domínguez’s bat out of the lineup in a possible high leverage situation, but it is a move to ensure the defense doesn’t cost them a close game. Boone defended his decision to bench Domínguez with a defensive replacement.

“I think it’s an important part of the process, making sure Jasson continues to develop in the best possible way. And I’m putting Trent Grisham in for him too who’s a really good player, and I feel like playing at a really high level right now,” Boone said. “Through his first several games he’s given us a lot of quality at-bats so there’s a little bit of that and over time I feel like I won’t do that. Because I do feel like he’s going to get to a point where he continues to develop, he continues to get more comfortable with reps out there to where my expectation is that he becomes an outstanding defensive left fielder.”

Domínguez had a rough Spring Training defensively as he is still making the transition from being an everyday center fielder in the minor leagues to playing left field, a position he is not super familiar with. The 22-year-old top prospect has the tools to be a five-tool athlete, but he is still in the early stages of his development.

Domínguez could see the field more once he is settled in

This decision by Boone to sub him out late in games may seem like a move based on trust, but it is likely to get Domínguez more comfortable and settled in with his first full opportunity at the big league level. As the season goes on, he will likely start to stay in the outfield past the eighth inning, and the hope is that he makes improvements defensively to warrant such a decision.

The Yankees are also trying to maximize Grisham, who is an elite defensive outfielder despite being below average offensively. Shoring up the defense by bringing him is an objectively good baseball move, it just comes at the expense of Domínguez’s playing time.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if this will be a trend that continues for most of the season or if it is just used as a means to get settled in with the season underway. The Yankees will look to avoid a sweep from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.