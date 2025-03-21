Yankees’ manager could use unorthodox leadoff strategy for 2025

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees could find themselves deploying quite the odd leadoff strategy in 2025, as Jack Curry reports that Aaron Boone is expected to leadoff catcher Austin Wells against RHP, a new development from this past Spring Training. In the Yankees’ franchise history, they’ve never led off a catcher in a single regular season game, but that’s not where the weirdness ends. Curry also reports that the Yankees could consider leading off Paul Goldschmidt, whom the team signed this winter to add some right-handed power to a very left-handed lineup.

His strong numbers against southpaws this past season and in his career are likely the driving factors here, as the Yankees would like to get as many at-bats as possible for the hitters they know are capable of hitting southpaws given that it’s their biggest hole on offense.

Why Aaron Boone Wants to Try Wacky Leadoff Solution For Yankees

Austin Wells has been incredible this Spring Training at the leadoff spot, as the sophomore catcher has smashed three home runs in 13 games at the top of the lineup. His low chase rate, high walk rate, and a good feel for power are all things that the Yankees want to have at the top of their offense in front of Aaron Judge, as he can provide an immediate jolt with just one swing.

Pitchers are going to fill up the zone against the hitter directly in front of Aaron Judge to avoid pitching to a two-time MVP with a runner on, and this could be something Wells takes advantage of in 2025. Against RHP he was remarkable, posting a 115 wRC+ and 10.3% walk rate against them across 406 matchups in his MLB career, and the Yankees believe there’s more for him to unlock in his second season as a full-time starter.

The Yankees have never led off a catcher in a regular season game, but perhaps their wonkiest decision could be leading off Paul Goldschmidt, which the team is expected to do for the first time against Jesus Luzardo tomorrow when they play the Phillies.

Paul Goldschmidt has never led off a single game in his life as a big-leaguer, but with Austin Wells having poor numbers against LHP, they would be smart to change their hitter in front of Judge when a southpaw is on the mound. Where Goldschmidt makes sense here is that even as he’s aged, he’s remained a real threat in these matchups, sporting a .366 OBP and 134 wRC+ against them this past season.

He has walked in 9.6% of those PAs and only struck out in 16.8% of them, as he provided a well-rounded approach against a handedness that often lacks the kinds of pitches that Goldschmidt struggles most with. He has been out the last few days with a sore back but is expected to play tomorrow, mentioning that his back feels at or close to 100% after being removed from a game earlier this past weekend against the Blue Jays.

A slow start to Spring brought upon some early concerns, but he has a 170 wRC+ and .688 SLG% through 13 games, not striking out once over his last five games. The Yankees signed him to a one-year $12 million deal, and they’re hoping he could have a resurgent season and guide this offense against LHP, as they lack right-handed power without Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup for now.

People may value speed at the top of the lineup, but the hitter in front of Aaron Judge is unlikely to have the same greenlight to run and steal a base when the risk of him being thrown out and robbing the two-time AL MVP of an RBI opportunity is very real.