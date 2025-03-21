Yankees’ star prospect ready to take over in 2025

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When Yankees‘ star prospect Jasson Dominguez first arrived at spring training, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. A few missed reads in left field and some quiet days at the plate raised questions, even if no one seriously believed his roster spot was at risk.

Now, with Opening Day on the horizon, Dominguez is beginning to find his stride. Over his last few games, he’s shown exactly why the Yankees have invested so much hope in the 22-year-old switch hitter.

Turning a Corner Offensively

Through 17 spring games and 56 plate appearances, Dominguez’s numbers are starting to jump off the stat sheet. He’s hitting .278 with a solid .500 slugging percentage, adding three homers and nine RBIs. Sure, the strikeouts (26.8%) are higher than ideal, but those tend to decline once comfort sets in during the regular season. Dominguez knows it, and so do the Yankees.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What’s more, the youngster’s power from both sides of the plate is becoming increasingly evident. The more comfortable he gets, the more dangerous he’ll become—especially hitting into the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

Finding His Footing in Left Field

Early in camp, Dominguez had a few shaky moments in left field—misreads, late jumps, the kinds of mistakes rookies typically make when learning a new position. But recently, he’s been closing the gaps faster and tracking fly balls with much more confidence.

Manager Aaron Boone has noticed the improvements firsthand. He appreciates the strides Dominguez has made in recent weeks and recognizes the value of simply letting him learn on the job.

Dominguez himself credits the constant work with outfield coach Luis Rojas as a major reason for his rapid progress.

“It’s a big difference, for sure,” Dominguez told Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “The more games and reps there that I take, the more comfortable I feel.”

Outfield coach Luis Rojas has been relentless, keeping Dominguez on his toes every single day.

“There’s no days off,” Domínguez said. “[Rojas] always makes sure we get that work in left field.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Boone Likes What He Sees

Despite Boone and Brian Cashman publicly stating Dominguez would need to earn his spot, it was always going to be his job to lose. Their statements were less about creating genuine competition and more about igniting that competitive spark within Dominguez.

And it worked—Dominguez is dialed in, fully understanding what’s expected of him.

“His work’s been excellent,” Boone remarked. “I like how he’s swinging the bat. Feel like his at-bats have been good. Want him to continue to make the routine play. I like the spring he’s had.”

While Boone won’t openly admit it, the Yankees’ left-field situation is already decided. Dominguez’s role has been penciled in since the offseason, but a strong finish to the spring has made that decision look even wiser.

If his recent performance is any indication, the Yankees may soon find themselves with a rookie capable of not just holding down left field, but thriving there.



