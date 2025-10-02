Yankees manager confirms star infielder will start on Thursday vs. lefty

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are about to collide in a Game 3 that feels more like a heavyweight prizefight than a baseball game. On Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, the two bitter rivals will settle their Wild Card Series with everything on the line—bragging rights, survival, and a ticket to the American League Division Series.

Game 3 offers all the tension fans crave in October baseball. Both teams are turning to rookies—Cam Schlittler for the Yankees and Connelly Early for the Red Sox—to decide one of the most pressure-packed nights of the season. The nerves in the Bronx will be palpable, because one mistake could mean winter comes early.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. back in the spotlight

Aaron Boone made it clear on Wednesday night that Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be in the starting lineup against Early, a decision that raised some eyebrows. The matchup looks unfavorable on paper—Chisholm has traditionally fared better against right-handed pitching—but Boone believes his energy and game-changing ability outweigh the risk and doesn’t want to repeat what happened in Game 1, when he benched his star vs. Garrett Crochet.

Aaron Boone confirms Jazz Chisholm will start tomorrow with left-handed pitcher Connelly Early on the mound, but has not yet decided on who will play first base and catcher, per @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/UuwA6Qng8d — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 2, 2025

The choice signals Boone’s faith in Chisholm’s ability to rise above the numbers. The dynamic infielder returned to the lineup and played with a spark that helped New York force this decisive third game. His speed, swagger, and ability to deliver in big moments make him the kind of player who can tilt a playoff series.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Think of Chisholm as the spark plug in a classic car—the engine doesn’t roar to life without him. That’s what Boone is banking on, even against a southpaw with promise like Early.

Lineup decisions still hanging in the balance

While Chisholm’s place is locked in, Boone has yet to commit to his plans at first base and catcher. Ben Rice delivered a thunderous two-run homer off Brayan Bello in Game 2, showing he can handle the moment, but Boone previously suggested that veteran Paul Goldschmidt would get every start against left-handers. That creates a dilemma: ride the hot hand in Rice, or lean on the proven track record of Goldschmidt?

Another option would be starting Rice as a catcher, benching Austin Wells. Boone does have options, and we shall know for sure which direction he goes in the next few hours.

The Yankees also need to decide whether Ryan McMahon, who returned to the lineup in Game 2 and chipped in, will stick around in Thursday’s starting nine. Given the stakes and Early’s inexperience, Boone may lean toward stacking as much firepower as possible, perhaps counting on Early having a quick hook.

Connelly Early faces a trial by fire

For Boston, all eyes are on 23-year-old Connelly Early, who has been a revelation in limited action. Across just 19.1 big-league innings, Early managed a sparkling 2.33 ERA, building on strong minor league numbers. But pitching at Yankee Stadium, in October, against a lineup stacked with veterans who have been here before, is a different world.

The Red Sox are unlikely to give him a long leash. The plan will almost certainly involve Boston’s bullpen taking over early if New York puts runners on base. That makes the first two innings absolutely crucial—if Early can settle in and silence the crowd, Boston’s confidence grows. If he wobbles, the Yankees may smell blood and pounce before Alex Cora can even pick up the phone to the bullpen.

A rookie duel with everything at stake

On the other side, Cam Schlittler faces the same unforgiving spotlight. The rookie right-hander has never pitched in a game of this magnitude, and the Yankees are trusting him to match zeroes with Early. It’s a bold gamble from Boone, but sometimes October rewards fearlessness.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fans know the history between these two franchises, from Bucky Dent to Aaron Boone’s own walk-off in 2003. Thursday night could add another chapter to the rivalry, with names like Chisholm, Rice, and Schlittler etching themselves into lore.

All the strategy, all the speculation, boils down to this: nine innings, two rookie arms, and the never-ending weight of Yankees–Red Sox in October. The Bronx will either erupt in celebration or fall into stunned silence by the end of the night.