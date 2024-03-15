Yankees make three more roster cuts with spring training winding down

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The fight for roster spots in the New York Yankees camp is intense. Every day, players have a chance to impress coaches and instructors, and every day represents another opportunity to show them that they have what it takes to be a part of the Opening Day roster.

The dream came to an end for three players, at least for now: two pitchers and a utility infielder were reassigned to minor league camp.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, the right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. was reassigned to minor league camp, and following the game, they did the same with one of the realistic candidates for a backup infielder spot: Josh VanMeter.

Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

On Thursday, before the team took the field, they also sent left-hander Oddanier Mosqueda to minor league camp.

The Yankees gave VanMeter his chance

Due to Oswaldo Cabrera’s lousy spring and Oswald Peraza’s injury, VanMeter had a real chance to win a roster spot with the Yankees with a solid spring. He couldn’t get anything going, though, and has a .091/.231/.227 line to this day, with a .458 OPS.

Mosqueda took part in five games and pitched six innings, striking out eleven hitters in the process. He had a 9.00 ERA, though, with a mediocre 2.33 WHIP after allowing nine hits and walking five.

Underwood pitched 4.1 frames and posted a 2.08 ERA but accumulated just one punchout.

All three players are going to minor league camp and should remain in the organization as depth.

The Yankees have promoted internal competition like few other teams in the league and keep giving veterans and youngsters the opportunity to prove themselves in a competitive environment.

Even if they are now projected to be without their ace Gerrit Cole for the first month or two (and potentially more), they will keep looking inside the organization for a replacement, as well as mulling their options from outside.