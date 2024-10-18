Yankees make odd change to cleanup spot ahead of ALCS Game 4

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are heading into Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians with notable changes to their batting order. Austin Wells, who has been dropped from the cleanup spot, will now hit eighth after starting in Game 3 on the bench.

Wells Returns to the Yankese’ Lineup

Wells was replaced by Jose Trevino in Game 3, with Trevino contributing an RBI single. However, Trevino’s ongoing struggles throwing out base runners have resurfaced, prompting the Yankees to start Wells again against right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams. Wells, who had previously been relied upon in the cleanup spot, is now in a lower-pressure role, hitting near the bottom of the order.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm Moves to Cleanup

The most significant change to the lineup involves Jazz Chisholm, who will move to the cleanup spot. The 26-year-old had an excellent regular season, slashing .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases over 46 games. His 132 wRC+ reflected his offensive impact. However, Chisholm has struggled mightily during the postseason, batting just .148/.207/.296 with a single home run and one RBI. His 40 wRC+ highlights his diminished production, and his 24.1% strikeout rate shows that he has had trouble making consistent contact.

Chisholm’s power and ability to get on base have regressed significantly, reducing his opportunities to steal bases and generate runs. His struggles at the plate have raised questions about his ability to handle the cleanup role in such an important game.

A New Approach to the Cleanup Spot

The Yankees have opted to shift away from the traditional power-hitter approach to the cleanup spot, instead focusing on staggering right- and left-handed batters for better matchup opportunities. Giancarlo Stanton, who batted cleanup in Game 3, has moved to the fifth spot, aiming to capitalize on high on-base options like Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

By placing Chisholm in the cleanup role, manager Aaron Boone may be looking to alter his approach at the plate, encouraging him to be more conservative and selective. If Chisholm can improve his plate discipline and make better contact, he could be a valuable asset in the middle of the order. However, if his postseason struggles continue, the move may raise concerns.

Boone’s Gamble with the Lineup

Aaron Boone’s decision to move Jazz Chisholm to the cleanup spot is certainly a gamble, especially given Chisholm’s recent struggles. The Yankees are hoping that the lineup changes will provide more offensive balance and help take advantage of Cleveland’s right-handed pitcher, Gavin Williams. Whether this adjustment pays off or not remains to be seen, but it could be a critical factor in the Yankees’ chances of taking a 3-1 lead in the series.