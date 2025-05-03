Yankees make drastic change at the leadoff spot with ice-cold outfielder

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have unveiled their lineup for game two of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, and there’s a notable twist at the top.

With Trent Grisham getting the day off, manager Aaron Boone had to reshuffle the order—and in a move that raised some eyebrows, Cody Bellinger is getting the call to lead things off.

Boone Rolls the Dice

If Grisham’s been the Yankees’ spark plug at the top of the lineup, Bellinger has been more like a stubborn lawnmower on a cold morning: sometimes it revs to life, other times it sputters and stalls.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Yet Boone seems to believe that a little nostalgia might light a fire under the 2019 NL MVP.

“Somebody’s got to go there,” Boone told reporters, channeling a sort of baseball inevitability. “He’s done it in the past.” That “past” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, as Bellinger’s recent numbers paint a less flattering picture.

"Somebody's got to go there. Kind of like Rice in there behind Judge right now. He's done it in the past and hopefully, he can set a tone for us today there."



Aaron Boone talks about putting Cody Bellinger in the leadoff spot with Trent Grisham having the day off today: pic.twitter.com/Cx901NipLF — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 3, 2025

A Cold Bat in a Hot Seat

Since joining the Yankees, Bellinger has slashed a cold .196/.271/.343 with a .614 OPS—numbers that whisper “slump” more than “spark.”

He’s shown flashes of the MVP version of himself, sure, but so far those glimpses have been more mirage than momentum.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Giving him the leadoff role feels like asking a guy who’s been struggling to paddle suddenly steer the canoe. The leadoff hitter often sets the tone, sees the most pitches, and gets the most at-bats—critical jobs for someone whose bat hasn’t been singing lately.

A Glimmer or a Gamble?

Still, baseball’s a weird game. Maybe this move snaps Bellinger out of his funk. Stranger things have happened. Sometimes a new spot in the lineup is like rearranging furniture—you don’t know it’ll work until you move the couch.

The Yankees are hoping today’s lineup change adds some rhythm to their offense. Whether it’s a masterstroke or a head-scratcher, all eyes will be on Bellinger’s first trip to the plate.