Yankees make bold change at first base for Game 2 of ALDS

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees released their lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday afternoon, and while most of the lineup remains the same, one significant change has caught the attention of fans: Jon Berti replacing Oswaldo Cabrera at first base. This move marks a surprising adjustment by manager Aaron Boone, especially after Cabrera’s strong performance in Game 1.

Cabrera’s Game 1 Contributions

Oswaldo Cabrera was a key contributor in Game 1, both at the plate and in the field. He hit a double off Michael Wacha and made several highlight-worthy defensive plays at first base. As a versatile super-utility player, Cabrera has proven his worth throughout the season. However, one glaring issue has been his struggles against left-handed pitching.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cabrera’s .172 batting average against left-handed pitchers as a right-handed batter is a significant weakness, and with the Yankees facing a tough lefty in Game 2, Boone opted for a different approach. Enter Jon Berti, a 34-year-old veteran infielder acquired from the Miami Marlins earlier in the season.

Berti’s Limited Experience at First Base

Berti, while experienced in the infield, has never played first base in the major leagues. This decision to start him at such a crucial position in a playoff game raises some eyebrows, especially given the pressure and defensive demands of the postseason. The Yankees will be counting on their infielders to make clean throws to avoid putting Berti in difficult situations.

Despite his lack of experience at first base, Berti brings some valuable skills to the table. He hit .273/.342/.318 during his limited 25-game stint with the Yankees this season, contributing one home run, six RBIs, and five stolen bases. Berti ranks in the 91st percentile for sprint speed, making him a dangerous threat on the base paths. While he doesn’t provide much power, his ability to get on base and create opportunities with his speed could make a difference in a tight game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

High Risk, High Reward

The decision to start Berti over Cabrera is undoubtedly a risky one, especially given the high stakes of the playoffs. Cabrera’s solid performance in Game 1 likely gave Boone some pause, but the team’s need for offensive production against left-handed pitching tipped the scales in favor of Berti. The Yankees are hoping to head to Kansas City with a 2-0 lead, and Boone is banking on Berti’s bat and speed to help secure the win.

However, the inexperience Berti brings to first base presents a potential liability, particularly in such a critical game. Boone and the Yankees will be hoping to avoid any defensive miscues, which could prove costly in a game of this magnitude.

Berti’s Offensive Value

One of the key reasons for starting Berti is his ability to get on base and create havoc on the base paths. While he doesn’t bring the same power or slugging potential as some of his teammates, Berti’s high batting average and speed can be crucial in manufacturing runs. The Yankees are looking for ways to put pressure on Kansas City’s defense, and Berti’s ability to steal bases and score from first on extra-base hits provides an extra dimension to the offense.

Although Berti’s inclusion in the starting lineup is unconventional, his presence offers the Yankees a unique offensive weapon. His speed and contact-hitting ability could prove invaluable, especially if the Yankees can keep the game close and apply pressure to the Royals’ pitching staff.

A Calculated Gamble

As the Yankees prepare for Game 2, the decision to start Jon Berti at first base over Oswaldo Cabrera is a calculated gamble. While Cabrera’s defensive prowess and recent performance might have made him the safer choice, Boone is playing the numbers game.

Only time will tell if Boone’s decision will pay off, but the Yankees will need to avoid defensive lapses while capitalizing on Berti’s speed and ability to get on base. Game 2 could set the tone for the rest of the series, and the Yankees are hoping this bold move helps them secure a two-game lead heading into Kansas City.