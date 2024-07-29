Yankees make big change at 3B ahead of Phillies series

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees recently acquired Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins, and they wasted no time in testing him at a new position. Although he started his first game with the Yankees in center field against the Boston Red Sox, he also brings considerable experience from second base, where he has previously provided above-average results.

Yankees Test New Waters with Jazz Chisholm

Developed early in his career as a shortstop, the Yankees are now exploring Chisholm’s potential at the hot corner. This new challenge commenced on Monday afternoon as he fielded ground balls for the first time at third base ahead of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Seeking Replacement for LeMahieu and Cabrera

The Yankees are considering replacements for DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera, who are both struggling offensively. LeMahieu, at 36, seems to have declined significantly, hitting just .176/.269/.221 this season, with only one homer and 13 RBIs. While he retains some defensive value, his performance at the plate suggests that time is catching up with him, and the Yankees are in dire need of an upgrade.

Conversely, Cabrera has shown some offensive promise lately, batting .246 with a .292 OBP this season. Although his on-base percentage could be higher, he currently presents a more viable option than LeMahieu.

Chisholm’s Role and Versatility

Chisholm has appeared in 102 games this season, boasting a .248 batting average with a .322 OBP, along with 13 homers, 50 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. His remarkable speed makes him a significant asset on the bases, and the Bombers are eager to leverage this aspect of his game.

Should Chisholm find challenges in adapting to third base, the Yankees might have to reconsider their infield strategy. This could involve Gleyber Torres, although shifting him to an unfamiliar position would require careful consideration and willingness on his part to adapt.