Yankees make a statement after series win against the Mets—do they run New York?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Some games feel bigger than baseball. They hit like thunder, stir old wounds, and ignite new fires under the city’s skin.

This past weekend’s Subway Series wasn’t just another clash between the Bronx and Queens. It was war disguised as baseball. Every pitch, every swing, carried the weight of offseason drama and bruised pride.

Unlike recent years, both the New York Yankees and Mets came into the series as top-tier contenders, armed and ready for a battle between equals. And the Yankees made sure to make a statement—one loud enough to echo all the way down to Citi Field.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto sting and the Yankees’ response

The offseason’s defining moment came when the Mets pulled off a heist, prying Juan Soto away from the Yankees’ grasp. That move alone would have fueled any rivalry—but they didn’t stop there.

Clay Holmes, once a bullpen staple in the Bronx, found himself transformed into a reliable starter in Queens. For Yankees players, it was gasoline on a fire that had already been lit.

The response? A team that played like the season was on the line. They hustled, they gritted their teeth, and they made sure the Mets—and everyone watching—knew they weren’t just hurt. They were ready.

Yankees silence Soto and steal the show

Ironically, the man who sparked all the talk—Juan Soto—was kept unusually quiet all series. The Yankees’ pitchers executed their plan with surgical precision, keeping the superstar outfielder in check when it mattered most. Aside from a few walks, he was kept under control.

Meanwhile, the Bombers’ own offseason reinforcements shined. Max Fried showed why he was the ace the Yankees needed. Cody Bellinger reminded everyone he still has clutch genes in his blood. And Paul Goldschmidt? He simply did what future Hall of Famers do—deliver when the spotlight’s the hottest.

Over three games, the Yankees outscored the Mets 16-7. They didn’t just win the series; they dominated it.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Clubhouse echoes of confidence and swagger

After Sunday’s win, the Yankees were blasting “I Run New York” by 50 Cent in the clubhouse. It wasn’t just celebration—it was a message.

Yankees were blasting “I run New York” by 50 Cent in the clubhouse after last night’s win, per @OConnellNYDN pic.twitter.com/nMpaDVRMpk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 19, 2025

A message to the Mets, to the fans, to the league: “We’re not afraid. We’re still here.” The song choice wasn’t random. It was a declaration that no matter who wears orange and blue, the Yankees still believe the city belongs to them.

Like a sibling rivalry where the younger brother finally throws a punch—only for the older one to land a knockout—this series reminded us that baseball in New York is as emotional as it is elite.

Elite teams, epic stories, and an unpredictable path ahead

This wasn’t 2015, when the Mets soared while the Yankees sputtered. Nor was it 2020, when it was the other way around.

Now, both teams are stacked, dangerous, and driven. This Subway Series might be over, but its aftershocks will rumble through the rest of the season.

Whether the Yankees hoist the World Series trophy or fall short, one thing’s clear—they’ve earned their place among baseball’s best. The Mets may have Soto, but the Yankees have grit, fire, and something harder to quantify: belief.

