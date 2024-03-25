Yankees make 2 more roster cuts as spring training winds down

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

With opening day just a few days away, the New York Yankees are quickly reducing their roster to 26 men, making two additional moves on Monday afternoon.

With a significant amount of depth at the catcher position, the Yankees decided to send Luis Torrens down to minor league camp, having played 19 games this spring, hitting .242/.324/.485, including two homers and three RBIs.

Torrens has shown decent upside offensively, but the Yankees have Jose Treviño and Austin Wells as their primary catchers going into the season.

The Yankees Have Too Many Players at Catcher

In addition to Torrens, they also have Ben Rortvedt, Agustin Ramirez, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez. The Yankees have one of the deepest catching groups in the league, so we will likely never see Torrens step foot in Yankee Stadium despite showcasing some potential in spring training.

In addition, the Yankees also reassigned Yerry De Los Santos to minor league camp after making five appearances this spring, tossing five innings.

Yerry hosted a 9.00 ERA with a 40% left-on-base rate and a 31.3% ground ball rate. After giving up five earned runs in his first two appearances this spring, he went 3.2 innings without giving up a run, including just one hit and three strikeouts. De Los Santos is a 26-year-old with two minor options, so the Yankees may decide to stash him in Triple-A until needed, assuming an opportunity presents itself.