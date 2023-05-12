Yankees’ Luis Severino expresses dissatisfaction with rehab process

Mar 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are patiently anticipating Luis Severino’s comeback; however, his rehabilitation process has been lengthy and strenuous. Even Severino has grown weary of the extensive time and effort he’s invested annually in his recovery. He has questioned the management’s timeline for his return and the entire process leading up to his recent rehab assignment this past Wednesday.

The Yankees had proposed that Severino pitch one more live bullpen session before commencing a rehab assignment, a plan which he publicly opposed.

Luis Severino said he thought it was “unnecessary” for the Yankees to have him pitch a live batting practice this week. He wanted to get into a game for Low-A Tampa. “I’m one step closer now and hopefully I can be back on the field soon.” Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

The Yankees are keen to avoid rushing Luis Severino into a further setback:

Severino reportedly feels excellent and has been pushing for an accelerated rehabilitation process. Following significant difficulties during spring training, the Yankees aim to have Severino play a few minor league games before advancing.

The priority, it seems, is for him to regain command of his pitches rather than addressing any lingering stiffness from his lat issue.

The Bombers have another rehab assignment lined up for Severino next Tuesday, a plan he disagrees with.

“I understand, but at this point, I know my body, and unfortunately not for positive reasons,” said the often-injured right-hander. “I feel good. I feel prepared. If I can pitch there, I can pitch here. It’s still just pitching and I’m healthy.”

In truth, Severino is likely not ready to compete against MLB-level batters. The gradual process of returning to form and regaining control of his pitches is more crucial than dispelling any remaining injury worries.

The Yankees do not want Severino to be promoted and then immediately struggle against a formidable opponent. Their preference is for him to have a few successful rehab assignments and rejoin the team on a high note.

Fortunately for Severino, his velocity reached a peak of 98 mph on Wednesday for Scranton in Triple-A. After a 2022 season in which he pitched 102 innings, he aimed to build on that momentum. He recorded a 3.18 ERA, left 79.9% of runners on base, and had a 44.3% ground ball rate with almost ten strikeouts per nine innings.

The 29-year-old starter displayed considerable optimism about his future, but it’s unsurprising he’s eager to return to the team, which is currently struggling to accumulate wins due to injuries impeding the rotation.