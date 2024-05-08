Yankees’ young starter puts together another gem against rivals

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees began their three-game series against the Houston Astros with a decisive win on Tuesday. Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, making his fourth start of the season after three solid performances, struggled in the Bronx.

Yankees Dominate Astros in Series Opener

The Yankees hit Verlander hard, scoring seven earned runs, including three home runs and eight hits. He managed to strike out just two batters over five innings. With a few standout performances, the Yankees totaled 10 runs in the contest.

Luis Gil Shines on the Mound

One of the game’s standout performers was starting pitcher Luis Gil, who allowed just one earned run over six innings, giving up a solo home run to Kyle Tucker in the first inning but maintaining his composure. Gil allowed only one hit, four walks, and struck out five batters.

Despite some control issues with the walks, he showcased his electric stuff, solidifying his position as one of the rotation’s bright spots.

May 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) throws a second inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Gil currently holds a 2.92 ERA, with 10.95 strikeouts per nine innings, a 77.3% left-on-base rate, and a 36.6% ground-ball rate. His 95th-percentile expected batting average of .176 and 88th-percentile average fastball velocity of 96.4 mph highlight his dominance.

His pitch arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, change-up, and slider. Opponents are batting just .137 against his fastball and .133 against his change-up, with all three of his primary pitches holding opposing hitters to an average below .175. This is particularly impressive given that Gil is returning from a season spent rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

As the Yankees wait for Gerrit Cole to return from injury, the team must consider how to handle Gil moving forward. With his current performance, it would be a mistake to move him out of the rotation. The Yankees have been waiting for Gil to reach his potential, and he is now delivering in a big way.