The quest for the perfect rotation is often less about finding a superstar and more about finding a way to make success stick. MLB teams, including the New York Yankees, obsess over sustainability these days. And to be honest, it’s hard to blame them.

That’s why they pay so much attention to underlying metrics: they want to make sure that their under-the-radar pitcher’s dominant run is sustainable over time or if it’s just a flash in the pan. When you look at a guy like Luis Gil, you realize that the box score can sometimes be a hall of mirrors, reflecting a version of reality that doesn’t quite match the foundation underneath.

Peering Under the Hood

Last year, the Yankees right-hander and former 2024 AL Rookie of the Year posted a 3.32 ERA. On the surface, that looks like a rock-solid season for any starter. However, a shiny ERA can sometimes be like a fresh coat of paint on a car with a shaky engine. That’s why advanced stats and underlying metrics matter, because they allow us to see what’s under the hood. When we look at the structural integrity of Gil’s 2025 performance, the numbers get a little murkier.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

His 3.32 ERA was a bit misleading when placed next to a 4.63 Fielding Independent Pitching mark and an even more concerning 5.65 xFIP. These metrics aren’t just math for the sake of math; they are the diagnostic tools that tell us if a pitcher is truly in command or if he is surviving on a prayer and some elite outfield defense.

FIP removes defense from the equation and focuses on the things the pitcher can control: walks, strikeouts, and home runs. For the Yankees righty, those controllable factors were trending in the wrong direction.

The Velocity Climb

The most jarring shift in his profile was the loss of his primary weapon: the punchout. In his award-winning 2024 campaign, he was a strikeout machine with a 26.8 percent rate. By last year, that collapsed all the way to 16.8 percent, while his walk rate soared to 13.5 percent. It is hard to navigate through a lineup when you are effectively playing a game of chicken with the strike zone. Much of this struggle can be traced back to the lat injury that derailed his rhythm.

Fortunately, there are signs that the engine is revving back up. Fastball velocity is often the best barometer for a pitcher’s health, and Gil’s heater is slowly creeping up. After averaging 95.3 mph last season, he was at 95.5 mph in his last start and touched 97.3. While he hasn’t yet regained the 96.6 mph thunder he possessed in 2024, the trend line is pointing up. The right-hander himself said, on Tuesday, that he feels he is getting close to top form, and Yankees’ fans are rejoicing.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A New Ceiling for the Rotation

If Gil finds his old self, the geometry of the Yankees’ pitching staff changes completely. Imagine a world where a pitcher with ace potential is your fifth option. Behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and the rising Cam Schlittler, a healthy Gil represents an embarrassment of riches. He is the wildcard that could turn a good rotation into a historical one. You can make a case that Gil, in top form, is closer to a frontline starter than Clarke Schmidt, Will Warren, and even Ryan Weathers.

During the first half of 2024, Gil was nearly untouchable, posting a 3.17 ERA over 102.1 innings with 118 strikeouts. In that stretch, he only allowed 62 hits, leaving hitters looking like they were trying to catch butterflies with chopsticks. Whether he can recapture that lightning in a bottle remains the biggest question in the Bronx, but the physical tools are finally reappearing. The Yankees are betting on the version of Gil that dominates, rather than the one that merely survives.