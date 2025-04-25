Yankees’ lowkey infield signing is hitting .383 and carrying the heart of the offense

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Yankees made a low-key splash this past offseason by signing veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

Now, just a month into the 2025 season, it’s looking like a stroke of genius.

A New Heartbeat in the Yankees’ Lineup

Goldschmidt, 37, has turned back the clock in a big way.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Across 25 games, he’s slashing .383/.433/.489 and has been one of the most consistent bats in the Yankees’ lineup.

While he’s only launched one home run so far, his ability to reach base and drive in runs has made him essential.

His strikeout rate sits at a manageable 20%, paired with a 7.6% walk rate.

He’s not showing the same raw power he displayed in his 2022 MVP season, but his approach at the plate remains elite.

Clutch Hitting That Can’t Be Ignored

Goldschmidt has been downright surgical with runners in scoring position.

He’s hitting a jaw-dropping .450/.500/.550 in those situations, posting a 1.050 OPS with eight RBIs and just four strikeouts.

It’s the kind of veteran presence that balances out the younger power hitters in the lineup like Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

And with Juan Soto now suiting up for the crosstown Mets, Goldschmidt’s steady bat has been vital.

Defensive Woes, But Still Worth the Price

Defensively, Goldschmidt has been a bit shaky.

He’s logged -2 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average through his first month.

Still, that hasn’t come close to outweighing his offensive contributions, especially when compared to the inconsistency the Yankees dealt with at first base in 2024.

DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo couldn’t offer anything close to this level of production.

How Long Can He Keep This Up?

Goldschmidt’s average exit velocity is down to 88.4 mph, a noticeable drop from 91.2 last year.

He’s barreling the ball less often, but his contact quality and zone awareness remain strong.

He’s figured out how to stay productive even as his physical tools decline.

And at just $12.5 million, he’s looking like a steal.

