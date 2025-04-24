Yankees’ Carlos Rodón gives high praise to Aaron Judge’s ridiculous start

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

New York Yankees outfielder and captain Aaron Judge is off to a blistering start once again. The superstar is hitting an MLB-leading .415 batting average with seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 1.247 OPS.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge continues his historic start

Judge is on track for yet another historic season, and he continues to amaze those around him. His teammate, starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, is running out of words to describe how well Judge has performed.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following Rodón’s stellar outing in which he tossed seven innings and struck out eight while allowing no earned runs, he spoke about Judge’s terrific start and gave nothing but high praise to the captain.

“No, not really,” Rodón said when asked if he was surprised at what Judge is doing. “I’m just surprised when he gets out, how about that?”

Judge has been critical to the Yankees’ success

Judge’s hot start has been key to New York’s success this season. They are currently in first place in the American League East with a 15-10 record to start the season, and have found great offensive success with their new pieces after losing Juan Soto in free agency.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Judge keeps up his torrid pace, he will be firmly in the MVP conversation once again and hopefully lead the Yankees back to postseason success. What he is doing right now is once-in-a-lifetime stuff that Yankees fans should feel grateful that they get to witness.

Judge will look to continue his red-hot start when he and the Yankees head back to the Bronx to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game weekend set starting on Friday.