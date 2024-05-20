Yankees low-key trade acquisition paying off in dividends early

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have stretched their winning streak to seven games, recently completing a sweep against the Chicago White Sox. While stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have consistently captured headlines, the team has also seen significant contributions from their supplementary players and those batting lower in the order.

Jon Berti Emerges as a Valuable Player for the Yankees

Among these contributors is Jon Berti, a relatively under-the-radar trade pickup from the Miami Marlins.

At 34, Berti brings exceptional athleticism, ranking in the 95th percentile in sprint speed, complemented by his strong bat-to-ball skills which have noticeably improved his performance metrics this season. Through 15 games, Berti boasts a batting average of .277, an on-base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .340, including one home run, five RBIs, and a wRC+ of 99.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Berti’s contributions extend beyond his offensive stats. Defensively, he has effectively managed third base in DJ LeMahieu’s absence, accumulating 119 innings with a .917 fielding percentage. His defensive runs saved and out above average indicate that while he’s performed around league average this season, his past performances suggest potential for excellence, making him a reliable option for the Yankees at third base.

As DJ LeMahieu progresses through his rehab games and nears a return, possibly as soon as next week, Berti’s recent performance, highlighted by a critical three-run homer on Sunday that broke a 2-2 tie, ensures he remains a valuable asset. His home run, which drove in Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres, underscored his ability to deliver in clutch situations.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have strategically fortified their lineup this season, a stark contrast to last year’s challenges. Berti’s presence provides flexibility, possibly leading to a shared role with LeMahieu moving forward, allowing DJ to resume his utility role while Berti potentially secures a more permanent position at third base. This adaptability in player roles could be crucial for the Yankees as they continue to navigate the season and aim for postseason success.