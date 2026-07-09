The Yankees lost 3-0 to the Rays on Wednesday, and somehow the score still undersold how bad the night felt.

Six infield singles, eleven strikeouts, another dead offensive showing, and Aaron Boone and Brad Ausmus both getting tossed after the club could not get a review on a strikeout-throwout double play. This was not a normal loss where a team shrugs, packs the bags, and says the opposing starter had good stuff.

The Yankees have now lost 11 of their last 13, and the frustration is starting to look like the only thing with any life. I get why Boone snapped. I also get why he admitted afterward that he should have stayed in the game. When the whole operation is wobbling, the manager leaving early becomes part of the picture, fair or not.

Even the Jose Caballero at-bat became a little snapshot of the mess. Caballero tried to drop the bat on a pitch he thought would break out of the zone, only for it to stay in and end the at-bat. Caballero has enough useful chaos in his game, and his Statcast page backs up why the Yankees like the energy. Wednesday was the less fun version.

Yankees frustration finally leaked out

Boone’s ejection was his third of the season, and this one came with the Yankees already sliding hard in the division. Tampa Bay is not giving them charity, either. The Rays have turned this series into a reminder that energy alone does not fix a lineup.

The ejection itself was almost secondary. The bigger issue was the lack of offense around it. New York had trouble getting anything out of the air, anything into the gaps, anything that felt like a real threat. A few chopped singles can annoy a pitcher, but they do not change a game if nobody follows with damage.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero celebrates after a home run. Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The hard part for Boone is that anger only plays well when the team responds. If the dugout gets fired up and the bats stay quiet, it turns into theater.

The Rays are making the Yankees look small

The standings matter here. Tampa Bay is pulling away while the Yankees keep giving away nights they cannot afford to waste.

There is still enough talent here to avoid a total July spiral, but the lineup has to look alive before any deadline argument gets serious. If the Yankees want to buy, fine, and they probably have to, but buying around a group that looks this flat is not as clean as it sounded two weeks ago.

The first fix has to come from the room. Boone can argue, Ausmus can bark, Caballero can try every little trick in the book. At some point, somebody has to hit a ball hard when it matters.