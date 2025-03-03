Yankees lose star pitcher to high-grade lat strain

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees received a brutal blow to their rotation depth with the news that Luis Gil suffered a high-grade lat strain while throwing a bullpen session last week. The 26-year-old, fresh off an AL Rookie of the Year campaign, was expected to be a key part of the starting rotation in 2025. Now, that plan is on hold for at least a few months.

A Major Setback for Gil

Gil was one of the Yankees’ most exciting breakout stars last season, pitching to a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings. His ability to rack up strikeouts—10.15 per nine innings—combined with an impressive 78.8% left-on-base rate gave the Yankees a young arm they could rely on. However, a lat strain of this severity is no small injury.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Teammate Clarke Schmidt suffered a similar issue last year, missing two months and struggling to regain his form afterward. While Gil has more time to recover before the midseason stretch, the Yankees will tread carefully. He won’t throw for at least six weeks, meaning his ramp-up process will likely extend deep into the spring.

Who Steps Up in His Absence?

With Gil sidelined, the Yankees will need to lean on their depth, particularly Marcus Stroman and prospect Will Warren. Stroman was already on shaky ground this spring, with the Yankees exploring trade possibilities for the veteran right-hander. Now, they may have no choice but to keep him around and see if he can stabilize his performance.

At 33, Stroman is coming off a season with the Cubs in which his ERA jumped to 4.31, and his strikeout rate dipped to a career-low 6.58 per nine innings. His ground-ball percentage also declined, raising concerns about whether his best days are behind him. If he struggles early, the Yankees may not hesitate to turn to Warren.

The Case for Warren

Warren, a 25-year-old right-hander, has been dominant this spring and looks more than ready for an MLB opportunity. His fastball has been touching 95 mph, and his slider has shown significant break, making him an intriguing alternative should Stroman falter. Warren’s ability to pound the strike zone and generate swing-and-miss stuff has caught the attention of the Yankees’ coaching staff, and his stock continues to rise.

Cautious Optimism for Gil’s Return

The Yankees will undoubtedly miss Gil in the early part of the season, but if they take the right approach with his rehab, they could get him back for the second half when they’ll need fresh arms the most. For now, it’s up to Stroman and Warren to hold things down, but the rotation depth is already being tested before Opening Day.