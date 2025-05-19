Yankees lose left-handed reliever to free agency after DFA

The New York Yankees are rolling in 2025, and with momentum building, tough decisions are happening behind the scenes without much noise.

On Monday, the team quietly parted ways with veteran reliever Tyler Matzek, who chose free agency over a trip back to the minors.

It’s not a move that shakes headlines, but it reveals something critical about how the Yankees view their bullpen right now.

Why Matzek’s exit speaks volumes

Matzek, 34, was never expected to be a bullpen centerpiece. He was a depth signing — a lottery ticket more than a long-term bet.

Across 6.1 innings this year, he struggled with command and consistency, allowing a 4.26 ERA and generating little swing-and-miss action.

Opposing hitters weren’t fooled, and hard contact became a problem. With the Yankees aiming to build one of the league’s most dominant bullpens, there was little room for error.

Rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Matzek decided to test the open market.

It’s understandable for a veteran, but his departure was also a sign of the Yankees’ confidence in their current arms.

The bullpen math: Why the Yankees didn’t flinch

Most assumed the Yankees might designate Yerry De Los Santos for assignment when Jonathan Loaisiga returned from injury.

Instead, De Los Santos held onto his spot, and Matzek became the odd man out.

It’s a telling decision, considering De Los Santos has been solid in his relief role this season and gives the Yankees more upside.

Loaisiga’s return, paired with recent strong stretches from Devin Williams and other key arms, leaves little room for mediocrity.

When a bullpen is cooking, it becomes a zero-sum game. Every roster spot has to be earned — and Matzek simply didn’t.

Reinforcements leave no margin for error

The Yankees recently welcomed back both Loaisiga and Scott Effross — the latter being optioned to Triple-A.

Loaisiga, in particular, looked sharp in his season debut, firing 97 mph heaters and showing the same confidence from his breakout campaign.

With more depth expected from Triple-A and the trade deadline looming, the Yankees aren’t in a position to give innings away.

Their goal is clear: a championship-level bullpen that can dominate from the sixth inning on — no passengers allowed.

Not a setback, but a sign of how high the bar is

Matzek’s exit wasn’t personal. It wasn’t dramatic. It was simply the reality of being part of a franchise with World Series aspirations.

At 34, he may still have another chance somewhere else, especially with left-handed relief always in demand.

But for the Yankees, the message is clear — only the best survive the cut when the roster is built for October.

