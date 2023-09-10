Yankees lose star prospect to devastating injury

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees managed a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, but the triumph was overshadowed by disheartening news. Manager Aaron Boone revealed post-game that Jasson Dominguez, the team’s star prospect, has a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Yankees’ Lineup Shuffle: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Steps In

Initially slated to be in the starting lineup, Dominguez was a late scratch due to what was first termed as right elbow inflammation. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was then moved to cover center field in his absence.

Boone Speaks Out: “Crushed for Him”

The injury is a significant setback for the Yankees, who were eyeing Dominguez as their potential starting center fielder for next season. Boone expressed his disappointment, stating, “Crushed for him,” Boone said. “At the same time, he’s a young man and these things resolve themselves. It’s a moment in time in the grand scheme of things, in what we feel like has the chance to be a long, excellent career.”

Future Plans Stalled: Dominguez’s Impact and Promise

With Dominguez out for an indefinite period, the Yankees will have to postpone their plans to fully evaluate their young star until at least next spring. Prior to his injury, he was indeed living up to the hype, posting a .258 batting average with four home runs and seven RBIs, accumulating an impressive .980 OPS over 31 at-bats.

Optimism for Recovery: The Road Ahead for Dominguez

While the need for Tommy John surgery remains uncertain, there’s a glimmer of hope for Dominguez’s timely return. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted that position players usually make a comeback approximately six months post-surgery. If this holds true, Dominguez could very well be back on the field in time for next season, which the Yankees are banking on for their future plans.

