Yankees lose Giancarlo Stanton, call up Oswald Peraza

Apr 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) singles during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose any more players to injury, but the hits just keep on coming. With the starting rotation and bullpen already shredded to pieces, the batting order is now set to make a significant change, with Giancarlo Stanton likely heading to the injured list with a pulled hamstring, according to the MLB Network.

Following a double during Saturday afternoon’s game, Stanton jogged off the field and right into the dugout, raising a few alarms but nothing too concerning. Most believed the Yankees just wanted him off the bases so they could pinch run with a more athletic player since their star slugger wasn’t likely to get another at-bat. However, he might’ve injured his hamstring running the bases, prompting an MRI on Sunday that will determine the severity of the injury.

The Yankees deal with Giancarlo Stanton injuries every season:

At 33 years old, Stanton is hitting .269 with a .296 OBP this season but has hit four homers with 11 RBIs and a 20.4% strikeout rate. He hosts a 129 wRC+, and while his on-base percentage certainly isn’t exciting, his bat in the lineup is ever essential. Losing him just as he was heating up is a tale as old as time and something the Yankees have had to deal with on a yearly basis since acquiring him back in 2018 from the Miami Marlins.

In his place, the Yankees are calling up Oswald Peraza, who was in the team’s clubhouse Sunday afternoon, but the announcement hadn’t been made just yet.

Peraza has enjoyed a strong start in Triple-A this year across nine games and 42 plate appearances. He has a .289 average with a .357 OBP, a 19% strikeout rate, and a 7.1% walk rate. Peraza had dealt with a hamstring injury of his own just a few days ago but has returned to the lineup and is fully healthy.

Considering Stanton features as the team’s primary DH and experiences some defensive reps every now and then, it is interesting they called up an infielder to replace his spot on the roster. Expect to see plenty of Aaron Hicks, Franchy Cordero, and even IKF supplementing those opportunities. It is possible we will see Gleyber Torres manning the designated hitter role and Peraza taking over at second base, as well.

Of course, the Yankees continue to deal with injuries. Still, all they can do is supplement and hope for the best moving forward, especially with Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino making good progress in their rehabilitation.