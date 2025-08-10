Yankees lose another trade acquisition to wrist injury

The New York Yankees have endured a frustrating trend since the deadline — trade acquisitions have been sidelined before truly making their impact.

Jake Bird was recently optioned to Triple-A to fine-tune his pitch mix, a setback for the bullpen’s midseason reinforcement plan.

Austin Slater followed with a hamstring injury, stripping the bench of a versatile right-handed bat capable of playing multiple positions.

Now, the Yankees have announced utility man Amed Rosario will hit the 10-day injured list with a left SC joint sprain.

Rosario’s value against left-handed pitching

The injury, retroactive to August 9, comes at a particularly bad time for New York’s offense against southpaws.

Rosario, a 29-year-old right-handed hitter, has been a potent weapon in platoon matchups against left-handed starters and relievers.

This season, he’s hitting .312 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in just 93 at-bats versus left-handed pitching.

His ability to slot into multiple defensive spots while producing quality contact made him a perfect depth piece for Aaron Boone.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The play that caused the setback

Rosario’s injury came earlier this week when he crashed into the outfield wall attempting to make a running catch.

The aggressive effort embodied the hustle that has defined his short Yankees tenure, but it came with an unfortunate cost.

An SC joint sprain can be tricky for hitters, particularly when it impacts swing mechanics and rotational strength at the plate.

The Yankees now face the challenge of replacing his right-handed production without sacrificing defensive flexibility in the infield and outfield.

Strong season numbers make this loss sting more

On the year, Rosario is hitting .277/.315/.432 with five homers, 19 RBIs, and a low 13.9% strikeout rate.

He’s not a power-heavy bat, but his knack for situational hitting provided a quiet but critical boost to the lineup.

For a team struggling with streaky offensive stretches, losing a consistent contact hitter is a problem they can’t easily solve.

Without him, matchups against tough lefties could swing even further in the opposition’s favor over the next few weeks.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Who steps in to fill the gap?

To replace Rosario’s roster spot, the Yankees promoted catcher JC Escara from Triple-A to provide short-term depth.

While Escara offers defensive stability behind the plate, he doesn’t bring Rosario’s positional versatility or offensive punch against left-handers.

The move likely signals the Yankees will mix-and-match with existing roster pieces rather than making an external acquisition.

It’s another test of the team’s roster depth in a season where injuries have repeatedly forced creative lineup solutions.