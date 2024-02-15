Yankees looking to bring in 2x Cy Young winner in advisory role, according to MLB insider

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Following the news that Corey Kluber was retiring from professional baseball, the New York Yankees are reportedly talking to him with the hopes of bringing him in as an advisor according to Erik Boland. The former All-Star was at the Yankees complex earlier in the week, and he could provide a veteran leader who can oversee the development of various arms in the organization. Michael King, who became a centerpiece in the trade for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, credits Corey Kluber’s tutelage as the reason why he developed his signature sweeper.

Everywhere that Corey Kluber has gone, he’s been seen as a leader who has been excellent for younger pitchers in the organization, and this move could bring the Yankees a new voice to help work with pitchers.

Corey Kluber Could Rejoin Yankees in Advisory Role

Sep 22, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees signed Corey Kluber to a one-year deal in 2021 in the hopes that he would be a perfect second starter behind Gerrit Cole. He tossed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history against the Texas Rangers, the team who traded for him the year prior and got only one outing out of him before he would hit the injured list for the year. Injuries did rear their ugly head for Kluber when he was in the Bronx as well, making just 16 starts with the team, but he still provided an above-average ERA and had a lasting impact on one of their pitchers.

I’ve gone through six different slider grips and thrown it since I was in college. It’s never been a good pitch for me until Kluber. – Michael King

It’s hard to learn a new pitch, and yet Corey Kluber’s impact on Michael King resulted in the organization landing Juan Soto, which is a pretty incredible impact to have on an organization. People forget how ineffective he was prior to the development of his sweeper, and this point in King’s career would alter his trajectory forever, as the San Diego Padres will likely slot him into the middle of their rotation. There were high hopes for King, and if not for the opportunity to land one of the best hitters in the world, I’m sure he’d be a mainstay in the Yankees’ rotation.

Sep 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Kluber is one of the most decorated starters of the last decade, collecting two Cy Young Awards, and staking a claim as arguably the best pitcher in baseball from 2014-2018. His final year in 2023 left a sour taste in the mouths of fans as he was one of the worst pitchers in the game with the Boston Red Sox, but he still left a lasting impression on some of the young pitchers on that squad as well.

With pitch selection and reading at-bats, (Corey) Kluber has helped me tremendously…he’s been a huge help, trying to help me read swings and see what I see, pitch after pitch. – Garrett Whitlock

There’s definitely a future for Corey Kluber as a coach in baseball, and if he’s interested in joining the organization in an advisory role, he might be a huge addition to their front office. It’s hard to connect with players, bur Kluber commands the respect of a clubhouse because of his incredible career. These conversations are ongoing, and there is no formal announcement of his hiring, but this would be an incredible addition to the organization as they look to improve their communication and better relate to players on the Major League roster.