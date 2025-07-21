Yankees linked to new trade target having a bounce-back season

The New York Yankees are trying to chase a title, but their current third base setup is holding them back badly.

Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas aren’t cutting it—not even close—and the Yankees know it. The offense just isn’t sustainable.

With Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Max Fried all healthy, this team is built to win now—not carry undercooked prospects.

There’s a deep frustration brewing in the fanbase, and rightfully so. The lineup has a glaring hole, and it’s at third base.

This is why the Yankees have spent weeks scouring the trade market, looking for any bat with a pulse and a glove to match.

Amed Rosario Emerges as a Surprising Possibility

In a twist few expected, Washington Nationals infielder Amed Rosario is gaining traction as a real target for the Yankees.

Rosario isn’t a star, but compared to what the Yankees are currently rolling out, he looks like a massive upgrade.

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently floated Rosario as a strong fit, especially given his success against left-handed pitching.

Amed Rosario would be a good fit for Yankees. Played a lot of 3B this year. .802 lifetime OPS vs. lefties (.845 this year). Suarez is top target but many would qualify as upgrades. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 21, 2025

“Amed Rosario would be a good fit for the Yankees,” Heyman said. “He’s played a lot of third base this year.”

The numbers back that up: Rosario carries a lifetime .802 OPS versus lefties and an impressive .845 mark in 2025 alone.

Production, Price, and Platoon Value

Rosario is having a quietly effective season. He’s hitting .273/.315/.432 with a 109 wRC+ across 149 plate appearances.

At just $2 million on a one-year deal, he checks the “cheap rental” box that Brian Cashman seems to covet at the deadline.

What Rosario lacks in defensive polish, he makes up for with consistency at the plate—at least against southpaws.

That platoon value would come in handy, especially in a Yankees lineup that’s leaned left-heavy at times this season.

Against right-handers, Rosario is batting just .228 with a 73 wRC+, but he crushes lefties to the tune of a 133 wRC+.

The Fit Isn’t Flashy—But It’s Functional

If Yankees fans were hoping for Eugenio Suarez or Ryan McMahon, Rosario isn’t going to light up the rumor mill.

But compared to Peraza or Vivas, adding Rosario would be like switching from a tricycle to a used Honda—it’s still better.

He brings experience, a decent floor, and no long-term commitment, making him ideal for a short-term, stopgap solution.

The Yankees don’t need a superstar at third base—they just need someone who won’t tank the lineup every third inning.

Even a modest boost in production and situational hitting could swing a few key games—and in October, that’s everything.

Other Names Remain on the Radar

Of course, Rosario isn’t the only name in the mix. The Yankees have been linked to Suarez, Yoan Moncada, and others.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and even Brett Baty have popped up in various reports, depending on team needs.

Each option carries different risk profiles—Suarez offers power, Moncada brings upside, and Hayes delivers elite defense.

But most of those names will cost more in terms of prospects or payroll, something Cashman may hesitate to pull the trigger on.

In that sense, Rosario is the simple, low-friction alternative—cheap, capable, and available without a bidding war.

Why Rosario Might Actually Make Sense

Amed Rosario doesn’t solve every issue, but he could quietly stabilize a spot that’s been dragging the Yankees down all season.

His bat, while not elite, is consistent enough to help against lefties, and that might be all the Yankees need for now.

The Yankees aren’t aiming for flash—they’re trying to stop the bleeding. Rosario offers the Band-Aid that could work.

In a playoff race this tight, small upgrades matter. And for this team, Rosario may be just enough of a boost to count.

