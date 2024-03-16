Yankees linked to former All-Star pitcher for support after Gerrit Cole injury

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Just when things were looking up for the New York Yankees, an untimely setback occurred.

Reigning AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole suffered an unspecified elbow injury after four successful starts in Spring Training. Cole underwent an MRI on Monday. The expectation is that he won’t be ready to start the Yankees off on the right foot on Opening Day.

The ace’s shoes are very big ones to fill, to say the least. The Yankees’ pitching staff has star talent behind him, including Nestor Cortes Jr. and Carlos Rodon Jr., who are both healthy. One of them will likely get the starting nod in Cole’s stead on March 28.

However, the Yankees may need another profound arm to cover for the void Cole leaves.

The Yankees have a reigning All-Star pitcher that they can pursue

That’s why Christopher Kline of FanSided made the case for the Yankees to pursue former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

The righty put away 111 batters with a 4.46 FIP in 2023 for the Phillies and Detroit Tigers. Though his 1.209 WHIP on the year was higher than the Yankees might like, he did sport a 1.098 WHIP in 18 starts for the Tigers.

The 2023 All-Star became a full-time starter again in 2022 after seeing time in the bullpen every season after his rookie year until then.

Can Michael Lorenzen rise to the occasion should he join the Yankees in 2024?

If Lorenzen can approximate his pre-All-Star break numbers and put away his underwhelming performance in seven starts for the Phillies (5.51 ERA, 5.48 FIP, 1.480 WHIP), he may be a solid option to bolster the Yankees’ rotation for the time being.

Strong support will be paramount early on, as the Yankees will begin the 2024 campaign against the Houston Astros.