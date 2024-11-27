Yankees likely pivoting to elite starting pitching in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A major superstar was taken off of the open market to the consternation of the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Yankees miss out on Blake Snell to rival Dodgers

Just before the clock struck midnight, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that former San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The defending World Series champions added a paragon on the hill to a rotation that already was able to get the better of the Yankees in the 2024 Fall Classic while not at full strength.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Yankees could chase trio of aces to beef up rotation

Now, New York may look to pivot elsewhere for elite pitching. Other marquee free agents that have been tied to the franchise include Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty.

Burnes is a former 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he went 15-9 with a stout 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts for the Baltimore Orioles. He’d be a top-shelf ace that the Yankees could pair next to their current lead man Gerrit Cole.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Fried was dominant on the hill for the Atlanta Braves last season. His 3.25 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, and 166 strikeouts prove that. Further, the 30-year-old’s fourth career shutout performance — which led the MLB — boosts his stock. Fried would be an A-class No. 2 option in the Bronx, NY.

As for Flaherty, New York could take the gifted pitcher away from the Dodgers this offseason. The former 2019 All-MLB Second Team honoree earned a 3.1 WAR having retired 194 batters behind a 3.17 ERA in 2024.

Another ace could fuel the Yankees to a World Series win in 2025

Having now whiffed on Snell for the second consecutive offseason, the Yankees could rebound swiftly by acquiring one of the three elite talents this time around. All three would maximize their chances of finally getting over the hump and capturing a World Series crown in 2025.