Yankees’ latest experiment? Converting failed infield prospect into outfielder

The New York Yankees needed a roster shake-up once Giancarlo Stanton returned, and unfortunately for Pablo Reyes, he was the odd man out.

Reyes had provided little production on either side of the ball, making the decision easy as Stanton delivered two hits in his return.

The Yankees are trying to squeeze value from Oswald Peraza

With Reyes released, the Yankees chose to keep Oswald Peraza on the active roster despite his continued struggles at the plate.

Peraza, once a highly touted prospect, has never fully found his footing at the MLB level, especially as a consistent offensive contributor.

This season, he’s hitting just .160 with a .538 OPS across 106 at-bats — numbers that speak to his stalled development.

Yet, the Yankees aren’t ready to give up on him just yet, instead choosing to test his versatility in the outfield.

It’s a move born more out of necessity than creativity, but for a team low on flexibility, it’s a gamble worth making.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boone sees potential in Peraza’s athleticism

Manager Aaron Boone spoke candidly before Monday’s extra-inning loss to the Angels about why the Yankees are exploring this new role.

“With our roster now, we’re making sure he gets some reps out there, because that could become a realistic thing,” Boone said.

“In the course of a game, you’re pinch running, you’re making a substitution. So just to try and add a little more versatility to him.”

Boone added, “We don’t have a lot of flexibility, so there’s going to come a time where we have to be comfortable with it.

Or get comfortable being uncomfortable. But I think ‘Oz’ will handle it well.”

Playing time and opportunity will still be limited

The Yankees are leaning into Peraza’s athleticism — he ranks in the 89th percentile in sprint speed and plays solid infield defense.

But with DJ LeMahieu back from injury and other utility options on the roster, there won’t be many chances for consistent reps.

That’s why this outfield experiment matters — even one game-changing moment as a pinch runner or emergency fielder could justify his spot.

Boone emphasized that, saying, “He’s such a good athlete, he’s obviously such a good defensive infielder that I expect him to be able to handle it.”

“Especially in a pinch here.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yankees are running out of time to find clarity on Peraza

Peraza is 25 and no longer a prospect — he’s at the stage where the Yankees need to see real results or move on.

This experiment isn’t just about adding depth; it’s about determining if he can carve out a meaningful role in a playoff-caliber team.

There’s no guarantee it works, but for now, his versatility might be his last real ticket to stay in pinstripes.

