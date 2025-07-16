Yankees landed a steal in power-hitting UDFA outfielder

The Yankees were aggressive in the 2025 MLB draft, selecting 19 players they believe can help bolster their future roster.

But they didn’t stop there, immediately diving into the undrafted free agent market to secure more intriguing pieces with potential upside.

Among those pickups was Arkansas standout Logan Maxwell, whose bat might be one of the most underrated stories of this year’s amateur class.

Logan Maxwell’s breakout season turned heads for a reason

Maxwell wrapped up a monster 2025 season at Arkansas, hitting .356 with a .454 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging mark over 177 at-bats.

That line was good for a jaw-dropping 1.059 OPS, while adding 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, showing off legitimate middle-of-the-order potential.

His slugging percentage jumped nearly 12% from previous years, a sign of improved barrel control and perhaps growing confidence at the plate.

When healthy, there’s an argument Maxwell was Arkansas’ most reliable hitter, a player opponents dreaded seeing come up in big moments.

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Yankees banking on left-handed power with potential to grow

Left-handed power is always going to catch the Yankees’ eye, especially considering how their right-field porch rewards that kind of profile.

Maxwell’s swing seems tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, and the front office is clearly hoping they can unlock even more pop in his bat.

Being an undrafted free agent, there’s a long road ahead for him, but betting on a proven college performer with a sweet lefty stroke isn’t exactly a gamble without logic.

It’s like picking up a scratch-off ticket where the odds look slightly better than usual—sometimes you hit the jackpot.

The journey from undrafted to MLB contributor is tough but possible

The MLB is filled with stories of players who took the hardest route imaginable—starting from the bottom and clawing their way into relevance.

For Maxwell, he’ll likely begin his professional journey in the low minors, focusing on refining pitch selection and staying consistent against better arms.

If he continues to tap into his power while keeping that high on-base ability, he could move quickly through the system and surprise people.

That’s the sort of hidden gem scenario the Yankees quietly hope for every time they scoop up an undrafted player with legitimate collegiate production.

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Why Maxwell’s signing could end up looking brilliant for the Yankees

What stands out most about Logan Maxwell isn’t just the numbers—though they’re undeniably impressive—it’s the way he handled big moments in college.

Arkansas relied on him to come through, and more often than not, he did, flashing the poise and bat-to-ball skills teams covet.

If the Yankees’ development staff can keep him healthy and continue building his power approach, there’s no telling how high his ceiling could reach.