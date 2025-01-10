Yankees land incredible bargain on exciting infielder

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made a savvy move by signing Jazz Chisholm to a one-year, $5.85 million contract, avoiding arbitration and coming in well under his projected $6.9 million salary. Saving over $1 million for a player with Chisholm’s upside is a win, especially considering the impact he made in just half a season in the Bronx last year.

Chisholm’s Impact in Pinstripes

Chisholm hit the ground running after joining the Yankees in 2024, showcasing the kind of dynamic play that makes him one of baseball’s most exciting young talents.

In 46 games wearing pinstripes, he slashed .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and an impressive 18 stolen bases. His 132 wRC+ during that stretch put him well above league average offensively, a much-needed boost for a Yankees lineup that struggled with consistency at times. A full season of Chisholm producing at this level would be a dream scenario for New York, especially at this price tag.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defensive Versatility with a Sweet Spot

Defensively, Chisholm brings versatility to the infield, capable of playing both third base and second base. However, second base is where he truly shines, utilizing his range and quick reactions to make plays that most infielders wouldn’t dream of. His defensive skills are best leveraged at second, where his athleticism and instincts add a layer of reliability to the Yankees’ infield.

The move also gives New York flexibility to explore other options for third base, whether that be through internal competition or a midseason acquisition.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Cost-Controlled Star in the Making

Chisholm is more than just a short-term solution. With two more years of team control before hitting free agency in 2027, the Yankees have a cost-effective asset who can deliver high-end production on both sides of the ball. At just $5.85 million for 2025, Chisholm is a bargain for a player with his combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility.

Sometimes projections don’t match reality; in this instance, the Yankees walked away with more money to spare.