Yankees land elite bullpen reinforcements with Pirates closer

With the clock ticking and playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the New York Yankees made their long-awaited bullpen move Thursday.

In the last two days, relievers were flying off the board while Brian Cashman remained patient—some would say too patient.

But as the trade deadline loomed, the Yankees struck gold by acquiring All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical review. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

They didn’t just plug a hole—they reinforced a crumbling foundation that desperately needed support heading into August.

A Bullpen in Trouble Finally Gets Reinforcements

Entering the day, the Yankees’ bullpen sat 21st in MLB with a 4.24 ERA—hardly the mark of a contender.

The cracks had been showing for a while, from blown saves to shaky middle relief. Fans were restless, and management knew this wasn’t sustainable for October dreams.

Acquiring David Bednar wasn’t just a reactionary move—it was a necessary one. The right-hander has posted a sparkling 2.37 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 38 innings, bringing legitimacy to the late-inning equation.

Cashman Keeps His Core Intact While Upgrading the Roster

What makes this deal especially sweet for Yankees fans is what it didn’t cost. Brian Cashman refused to include five key names: Cam Schlittler, Spencer Jones, George Lombard Jr., Ben Rice, or Jasson Dominguez.

These aren’t just prospects—they’re the franchise’s long-term backbone. And somehow, Bednar came aboard without touching any of them.

Instead, Pittsburgh will receive catcher Rafael Flores, the Yankees’ eighth-ranked prospect, plus two other players. Flores shown promise with a 146 wRC+ in Double-A and recently earned a promotion to Triple-A.

Per Passan, Pittsburgh is also getting catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez, the Yankees’ 14th-best prospect.

Among the return to the Pirates in Bednar deal, per ESPN sources: Catcher Rafael Flores, who tore up AA, is now at AAA, is a top-shelf framer and regarded as a big league-ready catcher. A very good centerpiece. Also in it: Edgleen Perez, who is 19 with excellent swing decisions. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

Center fielder Brian Sanchez is the third player the Yankees are sending in the deal, per Bob Nightengale.

David Bednar Brings More Than Just Numbers

Stats aside, Bednar brings something the Yankees desperately needed—confidence. He’s been battle-tested in tight games with the Pirates and boasts a career 3.23 ERA across multiple seasons.

This isn’t a flash-in-the-pan reliever. Bednar’s hard-nosed mentality and consistent performance could stabilize a bullpen that’s been running hot and cold all year.

In many ways, inserting Bednar into this group is like adding a reliable battery to a flickering flashlight—it instantly changes the dynamic and illuminates the path forward.

He is also under control for another season after 2025.

How Bednar Changes the Yankees’ Late-Inning Picture

With Bednar now in the fold, the Yankees’ late-inning structure becomes clearer—and far more intimidating. Devin Williams and Luke Weaver now shift into complementary roles rather than carrying the entire load.

No longer will Aaron Boone have to rely on matchups and prayers, even though it’s clear the Yankees still need bullpen help after adding the Pirates’ star.

Boone can now hand the ball to Bednar in the ninth with the confidence of a true closer.

In the high-wire act that is postseason baseball, that could be the difference between another early exit and a legitimate title run.

A Signal That the Yankees Aren’t Standing Pat

For a while, the Yankees’ front office seemed content to wait things out. But this deal flips the narrative and shows they’re serious about 2025.

They’ve made a win-now move without sacrificing their future. It’s a tough balance, but Cashman might’ve just threaded the needle.

New York still has other pitching needs, but landing David Bednar was a high-priority box to check.

What to Expect Moving Forward

Bednar will likely assume a high-leverage role immediately, though the Yankees have options to ease him in. Either way, he’ll be handling important spots right away.

This also sends a message to the clubhouse: the front office believes in this team’s ability to contend. That kind of trust can be powerful as the grind of August and September kicks in.

The Yankees gambled by waiting, but in the end, they walked away with a bullpen anchor. Sometimes, it’s better to be late than never.

