Yankees know there might be a sleeping dragon in elite power-hitter

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2024 postseason, it was widely believed that Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was past his prime. Consecutive seasons of declining production had left fans and analysts questioning his ability to remain an impactful player. In 2023, Stanton hit a career-low .191 with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs over 101 games. His wRC+ dropped below 100 for the first time in his career, sitting at 86, meaning he was 14% worse than the average MLB hitter.

Stanton showed slight improvement in 2024, batting .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs over 114 games. His wRC+ rose to 116, but he failed to crack 1.0 WAR, a disappointing return for a player of his caliber. Yet, when it mattered most, Stanton delivered in spectacular fashion.

A Historic Postseason Performance

In the 2024 playoffs, Stanton turned back the clock and produced one of the most dominant postseason performances in baseball history. Over 14 games, he hit .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and an incredible 183 wRC+. Stanton was an unstoppable force, often carrying the Yankees offense in key moments.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Whether it was the stakes of October or a renewed focus, Stanton demonstrated that he still has the ability to deliver MVP-caliber performances on the biggest stage. For the Yankees, the challenge now lies in finding a way to translate that success into the regular season.

Power Still at Elite Levels

One encouraging sign for Stanton is that his raw power remains intact. His .242 isolated slugging rate in 2024 was nearly identical to his .243 ISO from 2021 and close to his 2018 rate, when he smashed 38 home runs in his first year with the Yankees.

Statcast metrics further underscore his elite power. Stanton ranks in the 100th percentile in bat speed, 99th percentile in average exit velocity, and 99th percentile in barrel rate. Few players in the league hit the ball as hard as Stanton when he makes contact.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The issue, however, lies in his plate discipline. Stanton ranked in the 4th percentile in whiff rate and the 6th percentile in strikeout rate, with a troubling 31.2% strikeout rate in 2024. If he can improve his pitch recognition and lay off bad pitches, Stanton could rebound to levels that exceed expectations.

A Routine Worth Repeating

Stanton’s playoff success may have stemmed from a new pregame routine he adopted. Before playoff games, he was often seen heading to the batting cages earlier than anyone else to get in extra reps. This approach seemed to sharpen his focus and preparation, allowing him to lock in during games.

If Stanton can carry this routine into the regular season, he could potentially elevate his performance to a 130 wRC+ or higher. That kind of production would give the Yankees elite value from their designated hitter, especially as they look to offset the offensive void left by Juan Soto’s departure.

Reclaiming the Cleanup Role

If Stanton’s power truly resurges, he could easily slot back into the cleanup role in the Yankees lineup. Placing him behind Cody Bellinger would provide the team with a formidable middle-of-the-order duo. Bellinger’s versatility allows the Yankees to experiment with various lineup configurations, but Stanton’s ability to drive in runs makes him a prime candidate for the fourth spot.

That said, the Yankees still have work to do to complete their lineup. One more infield bat with leadoff capabilities could elevate the team to another level. While Stanton’s postseason heroics have shown that he can still be a game-changer, the Yankees need to surround him with additional support to contend with the league’s best.