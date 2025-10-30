Yankees’ key coaching figure appears set to return in 2026

For weeks, it looked like the New York Yankees might lose one of the architects behind their offensive resurgence. Hitting coach James Rowson had emerged as a serious candidate for the Minnesota Twins’ managerial vacancy — a potential full-circle moment with the organization that helped launch his coaching career. But after the Twins chose Derek Shelton on Wednesday, Rowson’s path forward suddenly became clearer.

That path appears to lead right back to the Bronx.

Yankees gain as MLB’s hiring carousel winds down

Rowson, who spent three productive seasons as Minnesota’s hitting coach from 2017 to 2019, was among the finalists to replace Rocco Baldelli. Yet with the Twins’ decision made and several other managerial chairs now filled — Craig Albernaz to the Orioles, Blake Butera to the Nationals, and the Padres finalizing their search without Rowson on the shortlist — the Yankees stand to benefit from the offseason’s musical chairs.

Credit: John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Only three teams — the Padres, Rockies, and Braves — still have openings, and Rowson isn’t expected to be in contention for any of them. That means New York is likely to keep one of its most effective and respected voices in the dugout.

Rowson’s impact on the Yankees’ lineup

Over the past two seasons, Rowson has helped transform the Yankees’ offense into one of the most dynamic units in baseball. Under his guidance in 2025, the Bombers led MLB in home runs (274), runs scored (849), OPS (.787), walks (639), and wRC+ (119). Those aren’t just numbers — they’re proof of a lineup that finally learned how to blend patience with power.

It’s no coincidence. Rowson’s steady approach and communication have resonated with players across the roster, from veterans refining their swings to young hitters finding their footing. He’s become the kind of coach whose influence stretches beyond the stat sheet — the kind of teacher whose absence would be felt immediately.

Credit: John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stability amid change in the coaching staff

The Yankees’ coaching staff won’t look identical next season. Bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/infield coach Travis Chapman are not returning for 2026, and a new role for assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler is reportedly being discussed, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

But amid those changes, Rowson’s return provides a sense of continuity — especially for the younger hitters still developing at the major league level. Having the same voice guiding them through another season could be invaluable. Baseball is a rhythm game, after all, and Rowson’s message has struck the right note.

A future manager in waiting

It feels inevitable that James Rowson will get another shot at a managerial job someday. He’s well-respected around the league, connects with players naturally, and has the résumé to back it up. But for now, his presence in New York is a quiet victory for the Yankees — one that keeps their offensive engine intact as they look ahead to 2026.

Like a team holding onto a key piece just before the puzzle locks into place, the Yankees can exhale knowing Rowson is likely staying put — and that might be one of their most important offseason moves yet.