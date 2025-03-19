Yankees’ key bullpen arm takes big rehab step forward

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are walking a tightrope when it comes to their bullpen depth. With Jonathan Loaisiga already ruled out for the start of the season and guys like Jake Cousins, Ian Hamilton, and Tyler Matzek either banged up or recovering from past issues, the last thing this team needs is another reliever going down.

So, when Mark Leiter Jr. mentioned feeling something in his back, alarms went off. Yankees fans and coaches alike held their breath, knowing that one more injury could turn an already shaky bullpen situation into a full-blown crisis.

A Bullet Dodged—For Now

Luckily for the Yankees, Leiter’s issue appears to be minor. In fact, he’s already making strides toward proving he’ll be ready when the team heads into battle against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, he took the mound for an 18-pitch live batting practice session. Afterward, Leiter was confident about his status. “If the season started tomorrow, I’d be ready,” he said. That’s exactly the kind of reassurance the Yankees needed to hear.

The key now is how his back responds. If he wakes up feeling fine and stays on track, there’s a real chance he gets back into Grapefruit League action before camp ends. If not, well… the Yankees might be forced to dig even deeper into their already depleted bullpen reserves.

Leiter’s Role: Imperfect but Necessary

Leiter isn’t perfect. His command can be shaky at times, and his 4.50 ERA last year wasn’t exactly inspiring. But there’s a reason the Yankees value him—his ability to miss bats. Last season, he struck out 86 batters in just 58 innings between the Cubs and Yankees. That’s the kind of swing-and-miss weapon a team needs, especially when its bullpen depth is already paper-thin.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

For now, all eyes are on Leiter’s back. If he stays healthy, he could be a crucial piece for the Yankees to start the season. If not, well… let’s not even go there yet.