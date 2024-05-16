Yankees’ Juan Soto responds to idea of extension

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s rare for the Yankees to offer contract extensions before players reach free agency, but they might consider making an exception for superstar Juan Soto.

Steinbrenner Open to Early Negotiations

In a recent exclusive interview with Jack Curry of the YES Network, managing partner Hal Steinbrenner expressed openness to discussions with super-agent Scott Boras about securing Soto with a long-term deal. Steinbrenner’s aim is to keep Soto in pinstripes for potentially the rest of his career, hinting at the value he sees in Soto not just as a player but as a potential Yankee legend.

At just 25 years old, Soto brings seven seasons of top-tier baseball experience, including his time with the Washington Nationals where he debuted at 19 and quickly established himself as a formidable player with a World Series title under his belt.

Mar 3, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Juan Soto (22) runs the bases after hittting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Soto’s Stellar Performance and The Yankees’ Future Choices

This season, Soto has been exceptional, batting .310/.408/.530 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, a career-low 13.4% strikeout rate, a 14.4% walk rate, and an impressive 170 wRC+. He has accumulated 2.3 WAR so far and is on track for a career-best 8.5 WAR. His outstanding performance has been crucial, especially in the early part of the season when it helped to balance Aaron Judge’s slower start. Now, as both players hit their stride, they have been pivotal in the Yankees’ recent successes, including nine wins in their last 11 games and a sweep over the Minnesota Twins.

After the sweep, Greg Joyce of the New York Post inquired if Soto would consider discussing an extension midseason. Soto’s response was encouraging: “My door is always open.” This openness suggests that while Soto may head to free agency, there’s a chance he might choose to stay with the Yankees if he feels a strong alignment with the team’s culture and future prospects.

Regardless of the path chosen, it’s clear the Yankees are prepared to invest heavily to secure his talents. Soto’s performance and marketability might even allow him to drive his price up significantly while maintaining his role within the organization.