Yankees’ Juan Soto decision timeline drops ahead of winter meetings

The baseball world may now have a clearer idea of when New York Yankees superstar free agent slugger Juan Soto will decide on his next team.

Report: Juan Soto to make FA decision within 10 days

Jon Morosi spoke on MLB Network’s Hot Stove on Monday and reported that Soto could announce where he’ll be signing sometime in the middle of next week:

“I believe based on what I’ve been told from sources over the last couple of days, that we will know where Juan Soto is going within the next 10 days. That would put us somewhere in the middle of next week’s winter meetings,” Morosi said.

Soto’s mulling multiple teams ahead of winter meetings

Throughout the offseason, it has been widely understood that Soto would reach his decision by Dec. 9. This latest revelation gives a clearer timeframe in which the Dominican talent will break the tension of his sweepstakes.

Soto has met with a short list of teams this fall including his most recent team in the New York Yankees, as well as the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Morosi also stated that the 26-year-old is actively narrowing down his options.

The Yankees would take a major hit if Soto walks in free agency

The Yankees were one step away from making Soto a two-time World Series champion in 2024. They could make good on that next season should he return on a lucrative deal. However, their offer is reportedly not as lucrative as the Mets’, who have the willingness to spend and a team-friendly environment to lure Soto to Queens, NY. Neither is it as grand as the Red Sox’s, who emerged in recent days as serious contenders to snag the five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

As the day draws near for Soto to sign on the dotted lines, all eyes will be on the Yankees and what they decide to do in order to distance themselves from the pack of teams also vying for him to join their rosters.