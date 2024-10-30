Yankees’ journeyman bullpen arm has been an unsung hero

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In Game 1 of the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone faced criticism for his decision-making, specifically for not utilizing veteran lefty bullpen arm Tim Hill when the game was on the line.

Instead, Boone handed the reins to Nestor Cortes, who had been sidelined for over a month and was not ready for the intensity of that pivotal moment. Cortes, still nursing an injury, mislocated an inside fastball, leading to a grand slam by Freddie Freeman that ultimately shifted the series momentum in favor of the Dodgers.

Tim Hill Steps Up for the Yankees in the Postseason

After Game 1, Boone adjusted, leaning on Hill, who has been an unsung hero for the Yankees throughout the postseason. Hill’s regular season between the Yankees and White Sox consisted of 67 innings, including 44 innings with the Bombers, where he posted a stellar 2.05 ERA and an impressive 70% ground ball rate. Though he only struck out 3.68 batters per nine innings, his ability to generate weak contact has made him invaluable to the Yankees’ bullpen.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

This postseason, Hill has been nothing short of reliable. Over 8.1 innings across 10 appearances, he boasts a 1.08 ERA with a 3.17 FIP. Hill has not surrendered a home run, maintains a 77.8% left-on-base rate, and achieves a 55.6% ground ball rate, showing that his consistency has been a backbone for the Yankees in high-stakes moments.

Strong Performance in Game 4

On Tuesday, Hill once again delivered for the Yankees. After allowing a single to Shohei Ohtani, he quickly induced a fielder’s choice ground ball from Mookie Betts, narrowly missing a double play. Unfortunately, the Yankees had trouble executing on double-play attempts throughout the game, often releasing the ball just a fraction too late and allowing runners to reach base. Despite these challenges, Hill’s composure and effectiveness made a noticeable difference in the Yankees’ bullpen strength.

Hill’s success is especially impressive given his unconventional throwing style and relatively low velocity—his four-seam fastball averages just 90.7 mph. Still, Hill has been one of the Yankees’ most dependable bullpen arms, particularly in high-leverage situations.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead: Hill’s Role in a Potential Comeback

With the Yankees facing a 3–1 deficit in the series, every game is now do-or-die. Tuesday’s decisive 11–4 victory provided a much-needed spark, and with ace Gerrit Cole taking the mound for Game 5, the Yankees are clinging to a glimmer of hope. Hill may be called upon again to handle crucial outs as the Yankees strive to force the series back to Los Angeles. The series may not be over yet, and with Hill’s steady presence in the bullpen, the Yankees have a dependable arm they can rely on as they fight to stay alive.

Boone’s trust in Hill, though late, might just help the Yankees claw their way back into contention.