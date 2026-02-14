The Yankees won’t have Anthony Volpe to open the 2026 season as he rehabilitates from a partially torn labrum in his throwing arm. That leaves Jose Caballero to command the shortstop position in the meantime, and Caballero showed exciting production after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline last year. But here’s the kicker: Caballero wants to play every day, not just fill in as a utility man, and his metrics suggest he might force the Yankees’ hand.

Caballero’s Production Speaks for Itself

“I’ll try to take advantage of the opportunity and show everyone that I can play every day,” Caballero said after the trade, via Randy Miller of NJ.com. His 2025 numbers back up that confidence. Across 370 plate appearances, Caballero hit .236/.339/.347 with 49 stolen bases, posting a 92nd percentile baserunning run value and 73rd percentile fielding run value. His 90th percentile range (6 OAA) and 74th percentile arm strength make him a solid defensive shortstop—exactly what the Yankees need while Volpe recovers.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The offensive profile is contact-oriented but improving. Caballero’s 12.7% walk rate ranks in the 90th percentile, a massive jump from his career numbers and a sign he’s developing plate discipline. His .218 xBA sits in the 7th percentile, but a 36.5% LA sweet-spot percentage (71st percentile) shows he’s making quality contact when he connects. The problem is bat speed—his exit velocity numbers are in the 6th percentile, which limits his power ceiling.

The Playing Time Complaint Is Valid

“I think more playing time can help with that,” Caballero said when asked about his offensive consistency. “I’m not saying this is an excuse, but sometimes whenever you are on the bench for a few days, it’s not easy to get back in there and hit. If you get seven at-bats in a week, it’s hard to hit.”

He’s right. Caballero’s .236 average in 2025 came with sporadic playing time, and his 71st percentile sweet-spot rate suggests consistent at-bats could unlock more production. The Yankees will deploy him all over the infield, but if Caballero is dominating at shortstop and hitting .250 with elite defense, who’s to say Volpe doesn’t lose his starting job when he returns? That’s not a crazy scenario when you consider Volpe hit just .212 in 2025 with below-average defensive metrics.

The Defense Makes This Competition Real

Caballero’s 90th percentile range is elite, and his 73rd percentile sprint speed allows him to cover ground few shortstops can match. The Yankees’ infield defense has been a question mark for years, and Caballero offers immediate stability. If he can push his average into the .240-.250 range with everyday at-bats, his defensive value alone makes him a starting-caliber player.

The Yankees will be cautious about anointing Caballero the long-term shortstop, but Volpe’s labrum injury opens the door. Caballero is 29 years old, in his prime defensively, and hungry for an everyday role after years of utility work. If he seizes this opportunity and forces Aaron Boone’s hand, the Yankees might have accidentally stumbled into an upgrade. And if Volpe comes back and reclaims the job? Then Caballero becomes the best utility man in baseball. Either way, the Yankees win.