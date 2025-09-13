Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm has a message for the league: ‘We’re coming to step on necks’

The New York Yankees are starting to look like a team with momentum, and Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park only added to that feeling. They secured a 5–3 win over the Boston Red Sox, their second straight victory in the series and third overall, giving the Bronx faithful a sense that the tide might be shifting in the American League East race.

New York has now won six of its last 10 games, clawing back into contention with a steady stretch of play. The problem? The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t blinked, winning seven of their last 10 and keeping the Yankees three games behind in the standings. That tension sets the stage for a critical push as September unfolds.

Jazz Chisholm sends a strong message

After Saturday’s win, Jazz Chisholm wasted no time declaring his belief in the Yankees’ potential. His words carried the conviction of a player who knows what it takes to win.

“That we’re the best team in the league. I feel like any team that thinks they’re better than us, they should know when you step on the field that we’re coming with relentlessness. We’re coming to step on necks. We’re not here to play around. We’re going to do the job and get the job done.”

Chisholm’s quote wasn’t just bravado—it matched the energy he’s brought since joining the Yankees. His play has been electric, and his confidence is beginning to seep into the clubhouse at exactly the right time.

Chisholm’s production matching the swagger

The numbers tell the story. Since arriving in the Bronx, Chisholm has slugged 40 home runs in his first 163 games, a pace that puts him alongside some of the most impactful acquisitions in recent memory.

This season, he’s hitting .246/.340/.493 with 29 home runs and 30 stolen bases, making him a legitimate 30/30 candidate. That rare blend of power and speed has transformed the Yankees’ lineup into a more dynamic and dangerous unit.

Chisholm’s impact goes beyond the box score. His fiery personality and aggressive style on the field are giving the Yankees an edge, a swagger that has been missing at times in recent years. Watching him swipe a bag or crush a no-doubt homer feels like a shot of adrenaline for a team trying to outpace its rivals.

A short window, but the timing is right

The Yankees’ front office targeted Chisholm at the 2024 trade deadline for exactly this reason: they needed a jolt of energy and a player who could change the game with one swing or one sprint. They have him under contract through 2026, with free agency looming in 2027, which means the window to capitalize is small but meaningful.

Right now, Chisholm looks like the centerpiece of a team capable of making a real push. His production has made the Yankees’ gamble at the deadline feel less like a risk and more like a turning point.

Eyes on the bigger prize

For all the good vibes and energy, the Yankees still have work to do. The bullpen remains a concern, and blown leads have been a recurring issue throughout the season. If they’re serious about chasing down the Blue Jays and reclaiming the AL East crown, late-inning execution must improve.

But if the Yankees can keep this momentum rolling and lean on Chisholm’s firepower, they’ll give themselves the chance to avoid the dreaded Wild Card game. And as Chisholm made clear with his words and his bat, this is a team that’s not here to play around—they’re here to finish the job.