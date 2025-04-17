Yankees’ star infielder gets ejected, voices frustration on social media

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm is unapologetically himself, and after working the count full in the seventh inning of the Yankees‘ 6-3 win over the Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field, he was rung up on a pitch that seemed to miss the zone. Chisholm took exception to this seemingly blown call, letting the umpire know his gripes while Yankees’ manager Aaron Boon, tried to calm him down. It was an unsuccessful attempt, as home plate umpire John Bacon would eject Jazz Chisholm, who only grew angrier as a result.

Following his ejection, Jazz Chisholm took to social media as he fired a tweet claiming the pitch wasn’t close, which may cost him based on the official MLB rulebook.

Blown Call Leads to Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Getting Ejected And Fiery Social Media Post

Jazz Chisholm couldn’t believe John Bacon’s 3-2 call in the seventh inning, ringing up the star infielder for strike three instead of awarding him with a free pass. The Yankees were already up 6-3 thanks to multiple rallies throughout the game, but Chisholm was unwilling to let this call go. He had a fiery reaction, only growing more upset following his ejection as he would end his tirade by firing his helmet towards home plate.

The action of throwing the helmet in the direction of the umpire, regardless of intent, could get Jazz Chisholm fined by Major League Baseball. It was not the only potential infraction that the league office could hold against him, as he would fire a tweet briefly after being ejected that further displayed his anger with the situation.

Not even fucking close!!!!! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) April 18, 2025

Posting on social media and using a phone while the game is going on is directly against MLB’s rules, even if Chisholm had already been ejected from the game. Furthermore, by criticizing an umpire publicly, he puts himself further under the crosshairs of the league office since that also violates a rule set by Major League Baseball. With the helmet toss, those are three potential infractions that the league office would have grounds to levy against Jazz Chisholm.

Whether he gets suspended or just has to deal with a bevy of fines remains to be seen, but his animated display will cost him one way or another. Considering the Yankees’ lack of infield depth on the roster, they would hope that Chisholm doesn’t face punishment outside of some fines, but they are not in control of that. Technically, the Yankees could suspend Jazz Chisholm for conduct-related issues, but that would not change whether the league wants to suspend or fine him.