Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm breaks down how the ‘torpedo’ bat works

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees put on an offensive fireworks show this past weekend, racking up 36 runs over three games—an eye-popping 12 per contest.

The highlight? A franchise-record nine home runs on Saturday alone. It seemed like every swing had a chance to leave the yard, and as it turns out, there might be a secret weapon behind the onslaught: the so-called ‘torpedo bats.’

The Torpedo Bat: A New Twist on an Old Tool

Baseball bats have evolved over the years, but the ‘torpedo bat’ takes things to a whole new level. Designed with a slightly different shape than traditional MLB bats, its barrel is noticeably larger, engineered to optimize contact without breaking any league regulations, while the very top of the bat isn’t as big as normal ones.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Think of it like upgrading from a pocket knife to a machete—same tool, just way more effective at its job.

The concept was developed by Aaron Leinhardt, now with the Miami Marlins, and Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been among the first to embrace it. And if opening weekend was any indication, it’s paying off in a big way.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and His Colorful Explanation

Never one to hold back, Chisholm took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his unique breakdown of how the bat works:

“Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all!”

Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all ! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) March 31, 2025

That’s Jazz for you—blunt, unfiltered, and evidently onto something.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Legal and Lethal

Despite its unconventional look, the torpedo bat meets all MLB regulations regarding weight, size, and wood density.

By redistributing the wood to maximize the sweet spot, players increase their chances of barreling the ball, and early results suggest it’s working wonders. Several Yankees are swinging these bats, and the results speak for themselves.

Chisholm, in particular, has been a menace at the plate. Coming off a season where he hit 24 home runs, stole 40 bases, and posted a .760 OPS, he wasted no time in 2024. Across three games, he launched three homers, drove in six runs, and posted a ridiculous 1.667 OPS.

With numbers like that, don’t be surprised if more hitters start reaching for the torpedo bat. When something works this well, it doesn’t stay a secret for long.