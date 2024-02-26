Yankees top prospect takes another big step in the recovery process

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When Jasson Dominguez went down with a torn UCL last September, it was a huge blow to the New York Yankees, who had been rejuvenated by the switch-hitting outfielder. In the offseason, they’ve done a good job of acquiring outfielders to bolster their depth and give The Martian ample time to recover, headlined by trading for Juan Soto. Dominguez has recovered extremely well thus far from his Tommy John Surgery, and Meredith Marakovits of YES Network is reporting that he took 20 swings off of a tee and things went well.

The Yankees expect to have him swing off of a tee again on Wednesday, and this is another huge step towards the return of their top prospect to the Bronx.

Jasson Dominguez Makes Strides Toward Return to the Yankees

There’s no questioning the impact that Jasson Dominguez had on the Yankees when he was called up last season. In his first swing at the Major League level, the switch-hitting phenom deposited a ball over the left field wall against Justin Verlander, the first of four home runs he would hit in his first eight games. In what was an unbelievable debut for the young outfielder, everything came to a screeching halt with the devastating news that he tore his UCL and would need Tommy John Surgery.

His timeline hasn’t changed much since the winter, with the expectation being that he’ll return sometime in the summer, although he could begin rehab games at some point in April or early May. The Yankees feel good about where the 21-year-old is at, and he’s already started throwing and taking reps in the outfield. We all know about the talent that he possesses, and the stretch he had to end the season was a continuation of an unbelievable second half with the Somerset Patriots and Scranton Railriders.

Jasson Dominguez slashed .366/.434/.554 after the All-Star Break, posting a 167 wRC+ and cutting his strikeout rate to just 17.2%. He was much more aggressive in-zone while not expanding the zone much, and the Yankees hope he could provide an impact if they were to have an issue in their outfield. As of right now, the outfield is pretty set for the team, with Alex Verdugo in left, Aaron Judge in center, and Juan Soto in right. They also have Trent Grisham to serve as their fourth outfielder, and he’s a two-time Gold Glove Award winner in centerfield.

Giancarlo Stanton is also looking more nimble after an incredible offseason transformation, and we should expect to see him get some outfield reps as well. Spencer Jones is another top outfield prospect in the organization, and names like Everson Pereira could also play their way into the lineup if they impress at the Minor League level. The Yankees have a glutton of outfielders, and that’s to avoid having to rush Dominguez back from injury.

The Yankees have preached patience with Jasson Dominguez, and their outfield depth chart backs up their claims, as his long-term health is the priority right now. Whether he’ll immediately join the team or not when he’s recovered and played through rehab depends on how their outfield is performing and the health of various players on their roster as well.