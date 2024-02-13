Yankees #1 prospect is making progress from elbow injury according to MLB insider

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have a lot of Spring Training storylines to follow, but one of the biggest ones will be the progression of Jasson Dominguez, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery. After impressing in eight games with the team, the switch-hitting phenom suffered a UCL tear that sidelined him for the rest of September and should keep him out until the summer, but there are positive reports on how his recovery has come along. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com is reporting that Dominguez is expected to start swinging a bat by the end of camp, and he’s been shagging some flyballs.

Ranked as the top prospect in the Yankees’ system by various outlets, the 21-year-old could be healthy and contributing sometime in the summer.

Yankees Continue To Get Positive Signs on Jasson Dominguez

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez has been in the spotlight since he was signed by the Yankees during the international free agency period, facing lofty expectations that have been placed on him since he was 16. The Yankees are hoping that the talent he’s displayed at the Major League level can translate to a full career of excellence, as his build and profile could give them a top-of-the-order threat for the next decade. The Martian has an array of tools that make him dangerous on the offensive side of the ball, with a great eye, excellent power, and blistering speed all at his disposal.

He even improved his contact abilities as the season went on, striking out just 17.2% of the time after the All-Star Break before being called up to join the big league team. Dominguez is a toolshed that can electrify any lineup, and news that he could begin swinging a bat by the end of camp brings plenty of excitement. Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone have made it clear that they will not be rushing Jasson Dominguez back into action, and that’s the right decision given how young he is and the team’s outfield depth.

May 26, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees added three left-handed outfielders to their Major League roster, headlined by Dominican superstar Juan Soto, who had high praise for Dominguez in his opening press conference. He praised the talent that the young outfielder possesses, and the prospect of Soto and Dominguez hitting in the same lineup is mouth-watering for the fanbase to think about. Patience is key here, the Yankees know that any setbacks could hinder Dominguez’s power and dim his outlook as a Major Leaguer, and that will factor into their decision-making.

When he is cleared and the team needs his bat in the lineup, they’ll certainly consider bringing him up and letting him hit alongside the dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The plan here is to utilize Dominguez as needed, but the progress so far could indicate that he’s going to be ready with time to build up and provide a serious boost to the team’s offense. He’s set to begin throwing shortly and has already been shagging flyballs in the outfield, so expect to see more updates as Jasson Dominguez continues to make steps in his recovery.

Few prospects have the buzz and excitement around them that Dominguez does, and the Yankees are patiently awaiting his return to the Bronx.