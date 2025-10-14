Yankees insider suggests role change for member of the 2025 rotation

The New York Yankees spent nearly the entire spring and summer waiting for Luis Gil to return from a severe lat strain, hoping the electric right-hander could again anchor their rotation. After dazzling in 2024 with a 3.50 ERA, 171 strikeouts, and the AL Rookie of the Year trophy, Gil looked like the next ace in the Bronx. But the sequel to that breakout story didn’t quite match the original.

What unfolded in 2025 was a reminder that baseball rarely follows a perfect script. Gil’s surface-level numbers — a 3.32 ERA across 11 starts — suggested stability. Yet beneath that shine lurked troubling signs: a 4.78 expected ERA (xERA), a 4.63 FIP, and a 5.65 xFIP. His strikeout rate plummeted from 26.8% to just 16.8%, stripping away the fearsome edge that once defined his fastball-slider combination.

A Decline Traced Back to 2024

According to Yankees insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Gil’s issues didn’t begin this season — they’ve lingered since the second half of 2024. “The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has not been the same pitcher — an early-season Cy Young Award contender in 2024 — since last season’s All-Star break,” Kirschner wrote. Over his last 21 starts dating back to that stretch, Gil has carried a 3.72 ERA but an alarming 4.90 FIP, paired with more walks than ever and a noticeable dip in strikeouts.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The numbers tell a clear story: Gil’s command has been the main culprit. Once capable of overpowering hitters with a blazing fastball, he found himself dialing back velocity just to stay in the zone, per Kirschner. His heater averaged 96.6 mph in 2024 but dropped to 95.3 mph this season — a subtle difference that changes everything. For a power pitcher like Gil, losing that extra tick of life can feel like a boxer with one arm tied behind his back.

The Bullpen Proposal

With a crowded 2026 rotation — headlined by Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Cam Schlittler, plus reinforcements like Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (potentially, of course, since he is still taking his first steps in Triple-A) and Will Warren — Gil’s role may need to change. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are expected back from elbow surgery at some point in the summer months, and the Yankees are likely to pursue more arms this winter. That depth has led Kirschner to propose a shift for Gil: moving him to the bullpen.

It’s not a demotion — it’s a recalibration. Kirschner argues that shorter outings could help Gil simplify his mechanics and rediscover his elite velocity. “Moving Gil to the bullpen would help simplify his mechanics in shorter outings, while also allowing him to rear back for the high velocity he has in his arm,” he noted.

The Yankees, for their part, have been searching for a multi-inning reliever since trading Michael King in the blockbuster deal that brought Juan Soto to New York. If Gil can fill that void, the move could be mutually beneficial.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Why a Relief Role Makes Sense

For some pitchers, the bullpen becomes a sanctuary — a place to rediscover dominance in bursts rather than marathon efforts. Gil’s explosive stuff fits that mold. His fastball and slider remain big-league weapons, but inconsistent command has kept him from thriving over longer outings.

Relievers can live without pinpoint control as long as they miss bats and throw strikes with conviction. Gil, when healthy, checks the first box and proved in 2024 that he can be successful even without elite command. Imagine him entering a seventh inning at Yankee Stadium, the crowd rising as he unleashes 98 mph heaters with fresh adrenaline — the same fire that made him a sensation in 2024.

In many ways, this transition could mirror the path of pitchers like Andrew Miller, who reinvented themselves after early struggles as starters. Gil doesn’t need to be the next Miller, but he does need to rediscover his edge.

A Crucial Winter Ahead

The Yankees’ decision on Luis Gil could shape the next phase of his career. At 27, he’s still young enough to rebound, but the window for proving he belongs in the rotation is narrowing. A bullpen experiment might just be the lifeline he needs — a way to reclaim the velocity, confidence, and swagger that once made him one of baseball’s most exciting young arms.

If Gil embraces the challenge, the Yankees might not just find their missing multi-inning weapon — they might rediscover the spark that made Luis Gil a Bronx sensation in the first place.